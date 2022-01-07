‘Tower of strength with unmatched experience’ – Edelman UK chair and business leader Lord Myners dies

Edelman UK chairman Lord Myners, who was also a former chairman of Huntsworth, "passed away peacefully" in the early hours of Sunday morning at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital, according to a statement from his family.

Initially, briefly, a teacher, Paul Myners became a Daily Telegraph financial journalist before starting his business career in finance in 1974. He was a director of NM Rothschild & Son for 10 years and then spent nearly 20 years with pension fund manager Gartmore, first as chief executive and later chairman.

He was also a director of NatWest, Coutts & Co, Lloyds of London and Bank of New York and served on the Court of Bank of England and as a director of GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund.

Myners' former chairmanships include Marks & Spencer, Guardian Media Group and Land Securities. Chairman of The Association of Investment Trust Companies and membership of the Financial Reporting Council and The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers were among the other positions he held over his decades-long career.

In October 2008, Myners was made a life peer and appointed City Minister under then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown, when he led on the rescue package for the banks following the banking crisis that year. He remained in the post until May 2010.

In 2014, Huntsworth announced that Myners would join as chairman. His tenure at the Grayling, Citigate Dewe Rogerson and Red Consultancy owner was short; he left after just over six months amid changes in the senior leadership, including the departure of chief executive Lord Chadlington, and poor financial results.

Edelman was Myners' next destination, taking on the new role of UK chairman.

The peer joined in the year Edelman overtook Brunswick to top the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table. The agency has retained the top spot every year subsequently, apart from 2021, when, like many agencies, Edelman reported a dip in revenue during the COVID-19-hit 2020 calendar year.

'He was my pal'

In a statement, Ed Williams, president and chief executive of Edelman EMEA, said: "We were deeply saddened by the passing of Lord Myners, Edelman’s UK chairman, this weekend.

"Paul took on the role as our chairman seven years ago, and he made a huge contribution to the development and success of our firm over his tenure.

"For those of you who met or were in Paul’s orbit, you will know that there was no one quite like him. He brought stature and gravitas to the role with lashings of irreverence and fun. His experience was truly unmatched and there are few people who bring such depth of knowledge and experience from the top of both the private and public sector. Through his professional life, he lead some of Britain’s largest and most cherished companies, and in government was a key figure helping to resolve the financial crisis. With a strong moral compass, and having come from a humble start in Cornwall, his social conscience, alongside fierce intellect, made him a great leader.

"He brought all of that and more to the role as our chairman, a role that he loved. He liked nothing more than spending time in the office in London, which he always found immensely energising. His counsel on our business was always considered and strategic. He brought fun and laughter and we will also miss his extraordinary ability to stretch from PLCs into the realms of popular culture.

"On a personal note, Paul was a great friend and mentor to me. He played an important part in my life and leaves a large hole that will be impossible to fill. Loyal, always available, direct and honest in the best possible way, but always kind. He was my pal and I will miss him.

"I wish to pay tribute to his amazing contribution to public life over many decades, and we send our best wishes and thoughts to his five children, who he loved and doted on."

Former Marks & Spencer executive chairman Lord Stuart Rose told The Guardian that Myners was "a beacon in a sea of mediocrity".

“He stood out, he was a man of immense wisdom. Intellectually very strong, a self-made man who was humble and loyal to the core. In this world we’re surrounded by today in business and public life, he had a massive moral compass. He knew instinctively what was right and wrong and stood up for the little man.”

'Tower of strength'

Gordon Brown and others prominent figures from politics, business and the media have also paid tribute.

I worked with Paul Myners during the global financial crisis while in government back in 2008 and he was a real tower of strength throughout that time. My thoughts are with his family at this sad time. https://t.co/JSpgoRkQIj — Gordon Brown (@GordonBrown) January 16, 2022

RIP Paul Myners: a Renaissance man who combined a love of arts, culture and money-making in the City of London with public service, especially in the heat of the financial crisis. He could be gruff but you always knew where he/you stood. — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) January 16, 2022

Very sorry to hear of the death of Paul Myners, who among many other things was chair of the Guardian Media Group for eight years, 2000-8. He loved journalism and the Guardian and will be much missed.https://t.co/p1r19TprqJ — Katharine Viner (@KathViner) January 16, 2022

Very sorry to hear of the death of Lord Myners, Paul Myners. A man of huge intellect, but he always had a twinkle in his eye. I always enjoyed interviewing him.https://t.co/1haMRbI6kN pic.twitter.com/2rgoXrky0g — Iain Dale ⚒️ (@IainDale) January 16, 2022

Paul Myners was one of the most brilliant and public spirited leaders of his generation spanning the public and private sectors. He will be hugely missed — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) January 16, 2022

Paul Myners, ‘tower of strength’ in financial crisis, dies aged 73 Paul was a remarkable, brilliant man who cared deeply about his fellow human beings. He had great integrity and understood that that the economy had to deliver for the many not the few https://t.co/7kd8rnIoUN — Janet Royall (@LabourRoyall) January 16, 2022