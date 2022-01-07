‘Luckily the boat’s captain had some spare trousers’ – Creative Q&A, W's Scott Dimbleby

How did you get where you are now?

I never set out to work in PR; for many years I had absolutely no idea what it was, so my first foray was down to little more than hustle and encouragement from a friend.

Somehow, I muscled my way into independent music PR agencies, orchestrating digital and social media campaigns for brands and entertainment properties. Unfortunately, music was on its knees and I was made redundant twice in eight months.

During my last week at the second role, I found myself in a meeting with Warren [Johnson, W founder] and knowing I was shortly out of work, brazenly asked him for a job outright. He invited me in for a quick chat and I started the next Monday. It was a complete whirlwind.

I’ve never looked back. It’s been a decade of honing my creative craft, helping the agency grow at an unprecedented rate, win lots of awards and, most exciting of all, build a very talented team of multi-disciplined creatives to continue producing work we can all be proud of.

What's been your creative career highlight?

In 2021, I finished making ‘Eleven’, a documentary I co-wrote and produced for the Museum of London and Euro 2020 about the connecting power of football across the city. I made the 30-minute feature alongside two friends who happen to be film-makers.

What started in 2019 continued for nearly two complicated, COVID-19-affected years. We travelled to windy parks and run-down clubhouses, met incredible people who change people's lives, and were made to feel part of sometimes closed communities before spending hours (days) in dark editing suites.

I couldn’t be prouder; ‘Eleven’ premiered by BBC Breakfast on the main tournament's opening weekend before being screened across the summer in Trafalgar Square and inside the museum.

...and lowlight?

It involves sailing something down the Thames, but not because of the furore it caused (and blanket coverage it achieved, by the way) – more because I fell into the freezing water at 4.30am, before our seven-metre-tall Monkey had even left Tilbury docks. Luckily, the boat’s captain had some spare trousers.

What's your favourite campaign of the past three months (not one that you or your organisation were involved in), and why?

Green Flag x Little Tykes roadside assistance for toy cars that kids had outgrown – a great way to do Christmas differently. Built on simple insight, filled with wit, smile-inducing visuals, and a heartfelt commitment at the centre. Nothing short of brilliant.

How do you solve creative writer's block?

Doing anything mindless or repetitive, like cleaning, DIY, cooking or going for a walk. I step away from something going nowhere, which is why my brain seemingly fires into action at weekends while I’m up a ladder painting a hallway, mowing the lawn, or forensically measuring yeast for pizza dough (yes, I really am that exciting).

How should PR grow its creative prowess?

Have more swagger. Too often we default to talking about PR’s growth or development around taking work and budgets from ad agencies – it’s boring. Let’s just get on with it.

Be brave, act with unrelenting conviction and take innovative risks to create stuff people in the real world talk or care about, as opposed to age-old inter-discipline bickering with next to no value to the average person.