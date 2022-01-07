Global bladder cancer patient body hires agency after four-way pitch

Following a four-way competitive pitch for the account, Engine MHP will run a three-year campaign starting in May, which is World Bladder Cancer Awareness Month.

Each year will carry a different theme that translates across the globe, highlighting facts and stats, increasing awareness of the symptoms and calling for more research investment.

Alex Filicevas, WBCPC executive director, said as the world “hopefully returns to Bladder Cancer Awareness Month in 2022 post-pandemic, we want this step to be big, impactful and set a new path for our community.

“Engine MHP has shown it understands our vision and can amplify our message and make these findings accessible to all.”

The campaign will be led by the agency’s senior director (patient advocacy), Alison Dunlop, and head of studio Gemma Irvine.

“Bladder cancer can no longer be a ‘forgotten cancer’ and we are looking forward to working with the WBCPC to raise awareness of the disease,” said Dunlop.“Our integrated approach allows us to bring leading experts across the business to deliver on this unique challenge.”

Established in 2019, the WBCPC seeks to unite the vision and goals of bladder cancer patient organisations to ensure the best outcomes for patients across the world. It advocates for the best support, information and care for people affected by the disease, no matter where they live.