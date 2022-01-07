'Employees become emperors' – PR pros offer 22 words on what they're expecting in 2022

COVID-19 continues to cast a shadow over the industry, as it does society at large, with huge uncertainty surrounding the impact of the Omicron variant. Nevertheless, 2021 brought a significant upswing in the sector's fortunes following the cataclysmic 2020, and there are signs that the positivity has continued into January.

But challenges are multiple, from recruitment and office policies to changing client and customer needs, the evolving media and digital landscape, and the impact of the climate crisis.

PRWeek asked a broad range of agency and in-house communications professionals to gaze into their crystal balls.

“This year will see more activism. Pressure will come on environmental, social and financial issues from campaigners, employees and investors. Prepare now.”

Faeth Birch, chief executive, UK, Middle East and Asia, Finsbury Glover Hering

“2022 will be all about the employee proposition – for the industry, agencies and clients. A sea-change has happened and we need to react accordingly.”

Jim Donaldson, chief executive, UK and Middle East, FleishmanHillard

“2022 won't be a magic bullet. Putting people first and rebuilding connections will be crucial for creating resilient teams and meaningful work.”

Sanjani Shah, global head of PR, The Body Shop

“As inflationary pressures lead to belt-tightening it will expose a divide between companies committed to ESG and those toying with it.”

John Waples, senior managing director and vice-chairman, FTI Consulting EMEA, and head of UK Strategic Communications in London

“A double-digit year should see double-digit growth, whatever letter of the Greek alphabet we end up on; Omicron to Omega…”

Jo Grierson, managing director, MSL UK

“An industry roaring back. Working from home three days a week the norm. An unprecedented war for talent with salaries raising significantly.”

Francis Ingham, director-general, PRCA

“Post-pandemic introspection – hyperfocus on what really matters – conscious consumption, community advocacy, employee experience, collaboration and partnerships, and measurable impact and value.”

Ondine Whittington, group managing director, Golin UK and Virgo Health

“Purpose-washing: out. Genuine, meaningful, measurable, impactful work driven by data and emotion: in. Our industry, people, clients and audiences deserve it.”

Corrina Safeio, managing director, UK, Mind+Matter

“The return of meaningful, face-to-face interaction should unleash new levels of creativity. We’ve been hidden behind computer screens for too long!”

Jamie Dunkley, external communications director, St James's Place Wealth Management

“WAR. FOR. TALENT. Agencies will be looking in 'not-your-usual' places, at how they nurture it, let it grow wings and fly.”

Gerry Wisniewski, managing director, technology, Edelman UK

“We must lead moves from magical thinking to fact-based, data-driven storytelling that accelerates progress for big challenges: COVID-19, climate, migration, data, equality.”

Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, Finn Partners

“As we explore the legacies of COVID-19, brands that are bold enough can help reinvent conviviality and connection for 2022 audiences.”

Celine Khor, head of brand experience, John Doe

“A big push from companies looking to invest in their own brand communications, particularly as the war for talent (and customers) intensifies.”

Allan Barr, chief executive, Big Partnership

“We’re an industry of people and human relationships. Company culture will be the rocket fuel to inspire happy people and high impact.”

Rachel Roberts, CIPR president 2022, and founder, Spottydog Communications

“Identifying opportunities, gaps and creative solutions in both a post-pandemic recovery and a hopefully beefed-up levelling-up agenda will dominate.”

Mo Hussein, managing director – public affairs and innovation, PLMR

“2022 will be about human-led and purpose-driven comms. After COVID-19, life has even more meaning and so too should our comms.”

Sonia Khan, associate director, Cicero/AMO

“Organisations will become more selective about the agencies they work with. Data, insights, KPIs are important, but shared values can’t be underestimated.”

Anaïs Merlin, deputy head of mobile & telecoms, CCgroup, and PRWeek UK Young Game Changer of the Year 2021

“Hopefully the death of hackneyed PR tropes. Constraint forces creativity – and the last few years have pushed the industry to think differently.”

Laura Clare, senior director of communications for EMEA, Snap

“We'll act empathetically as we bear the brunt of demand and lessened ability to plan and predict – but highlight reality for consumers.”

Priya Brahmbhatt-Patel, director of communications, Ofgem

“The Great Reset post- the Great Resignation – high expectations for/from employers and employees with a heightened learning focus on nurturing exceptional communications careers.”

Nicky Walsby, managing director, Syneos Health UK

"Employees become emperors. Recruiting and retaining top talent will continue to challenge, so agencies need to nurture, protect and develop from within.”

Sasha Marks, board director, Brazen PR

“Smart communicators will increasingly employ 'strategic silence' in their crisis responses; however, such advice to anxious clients may fall on deaf ears.”

Tim Toulmin, managing director, Alder