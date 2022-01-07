Former ExxonMobil, Medtronic comms head Rob Clark joins Caris Life Sciences

IRVING, TX: ExxonMobil global communications head Rob Clark has joined molecular science and technology company Caris Life Sciences as SVP and chief communications officer.

Clark will lead Caris Life Sciences’ communications, corporate marketing and government relations efforts, the company said in a statement.

Primarily focused on cancer, Caris’ suite of molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers detect, diagnose and treat patients. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo and Basel, Switzerland and it provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. The company works with Edelman.

Clark joined ExxonMobil in September 2020 and led the company’s efforts across public and media relations, advertising, digital and social media, and employee and executive communications.

Before that, he was Medtronic’s chief communications officer and worked at the company in various roles between 2003 and 2011 and again from 2013 to 2020. Between 2011 and 2013, he served as the VP of healthcare modernization for Optum, the IT-support business of UnitedHealth Group, handling communications and public policy. In total, Clark worked at Medtronic for 16 years.

In early 2021, Clark was replaced at Medtronic by former Lenovo executive Torod Neptune.

Clark was a member of PRWeek’s Health Influencer 50 list in 2016.