Rud Pedersen hires Jon Aarons for London opening

Aarons (pictured) - who takes the role of managing partner and group director for strategic development - told PRWeek he “resigned from Sard Verbinnen back in the summer, as we had strategic differences", adding that he "did not want to surrender our independence and be part of [Finsbury parent group] WPP”.

Rud Pedersen CEO and president Morten Rud Pedersen, said the UK was a “key market for all of Europe” and that operating out of London was an “essential component” to support its clients.

Rud Pedersen, which was founded in Sweden in 2002, has 350 employees in 10 countries. It works with over 200 clients.

Morten Rud Pedersen said over the last 20 years, the business had “diversified and accelerated our geographic reach throughout Northern Europe, offering a unique combination of international scale and know-how".

Aarons, a former president of the UK CIPR, said that despite the complications posed by COVID-19 and Brexit, London remains an “indispensable global centre for political, financial, corporate and media engagement.

"Having known and worked with Morten and the Rud Pedersen team for many years, I’m thrilled to come aboard now and play my part in its ongoing success.”

Finsbury Glover Hering merged with Sard Verbinnen last year, creating a business with a 1,000-strong workforce across 25 offices and annual revenue of around $330m.