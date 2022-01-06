Tech Talk with CoverageBook CEO Gary Preston

What does CoverageBook do?

CoverageBook helps PR professionals quickly and easily design PR coverage reports with

credible metrics. We initially created the CoverageBook platform to help PR teams collate, measure and present their work, without the need of a designer or PowerPoint. In November, we launched CoverageBook 2, updating the tool with more features to help people in the industry secure multi-channel coverage and to report to stakeholders.

Why did you develop CoverageBook 2?

The primary driver of 2 was that anybody should be able to showcase their PR work with credible data and that all stakeholders want to open the report, understand it and share it.

CoverageBook’s estimated views metric allows marketing directors to compare earned media to owned and paid activity and fairly allocate marketing budget. Now, in version 2, we’ve expanded this metric across social media coverage. We know from our in-house customers how much of a challenge this can be. We also know from both our own experiences and agency customers that it’s almost impossible to gain impression data from influencers.

So, we developed our own algorithm to make predictions on estimated views. Estimated coverage views can be used as a proxy for impressions, which is a key metric in owned content and paid social reporting.

What data can CoverageBook’s estimated view algorithm provide?

The algorithm includes how many people follow, subscribe to or read the publication or outlet where clients obtained coverage; how many people socially engaged with the page or post with the coverage; and how this could help reach more potential readers or viewers. The tool assesses what’s normal for social engagement based on different platforms and audience sizes.

CoverageBook 2 also has a new feature called the Coverage Vault. As PR teams create reports, the platform logs and analyzes every item. The platform organizes information by clients, brands and campaigns, and automatically provides live metrics so clients can assess their work and share results with stakeholders at any time. This also expedites post-campaign analysis and evaluation, quarterly reports and end-of-year reviews.

How does your platform address the needs of different stakeholders?

Public relations supports and serves multiple areas of organizations, and different people could forward results to a variety of stakeholders. Founders, CEOs, marketing managers, sales teams, account directors and SEO leads all need or want something a little different from PR reports. CoverageBook 2 allows practitioners to switch report layouts and metrics to suit the needs of their report readers.

Who are some of CoverageBook’s clients?

We have more than 2,500 active customers, of all shapes and sizes. This includes ESPN’s global PR team, Stanford University and Edelman in multiple countries. But we also serve hundreds of smaller teams, too. The U.S. is our biggest market, but we have customers in over 40 countries.