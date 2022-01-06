Pitch Update: Lastminute.com, Epoch, Ophelos, Pure Electric, parcelLab and more

Lastminute.com has hired Sunny Side Up to handle its consumer press and PR throughout 2022.

EPOCH Making Toys, which markets and distributes brands including Sylvanian Families and Super Mario tabletop games in the UK and Eire, has handed Playtime PR its entire communications remit.

Volcano Coffee Works and Assembly Coffee have appointed Aubergine to lead their consumer and trade PR, focusing on a programme of product placement, sampling activity, influencer support and thought leadership.

Common Industry has been hired by three new clients – Ophelos, WealthKernal and LiveMore – on a retained basis.

Pure Electric has appointed Above+Beyond as its first creative and strategic partner with a brief to create a global positioning strategy.

parcelLab, an operations experience management platform, has hired Diffusion to help amplify its brand profile in the UK among C-suite, ecommerce and marketing audiences through a creative, content-led thought leadership strategy.