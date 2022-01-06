News

How the January 6 committee is remembering the Capitol insurrection

A year after a violent mob stormed the Capitol, Twitter reflects—and argues.

by Aleda Stam / Added 4 hours ago

Photo credit: Getty Images

WASHINGTON: The January 6 committee is commemorating the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by reminding the public of the events that contributed to the fateful day. 

Starting at 8 a.m. ET, the committee's official Twitter account (@@January6thCmte) announced its intentions to highlight events from throughout the day one year ago. 

At 8:17 a.m., the account kicked things off with a reminder of President Donald Trump's morning tweet spreading election misinformation and encouraging Vice President Mike Pence to intervene in the election certification.  

At noon, the committee shared a montage of Trump's hour-long speech, where he urges the crowd to "never concede" and tells his supporters to march to the Capitol. 

The committee's account also retweeted messages from its members as they called on the public to defend the constitution and protect American democracy. 

Other members of Congress made similar moves, reminding Twitter users of the day's events. 

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ) posted a thread of comments Republican leadership made on the day of the insurrection.  

Responses to such tweets run the gamut from fierce defenses of the committee to cries about partisan politics to the continued spread of misinformation.   

Throughout the day, the committee is expected to continue a retelling of January 6, 2020. 

Tasked with investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election, the bipartisan committee has interviewed more than 300 witnesses and announced more than 50 subpoenas. 

Today's Twitter timeline is not the only way the committee is looking to engage directly with the public. The committee's chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told Bloomberg they were considering prime-time hearings in late March or early April.  

"The public needs to know, needs to hear from people under oath about what led up to January 6 and to some degree, what has continued after January 6," Thompson said. 

President Joe Biden marked the first anniversary with a speech from Statuary Hall just outside the House chamber at the Capitol, where he condemned the violence and chastised Trump for creating and spreading "a web of lies about the 2020 election." 

