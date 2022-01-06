Movers and Shakers: Weber, Portland, MoJ, DfT, Ford, Headland, Hanover and more

Weber Shandwick’s chief communications and marketing officer, Jill Tannenbaum, is taking on the position of chief of staff, as Kimberly Dixon becomes head of global communications.

David Page, former UK and Ireland communications director at Tesco, has joined Portland as a senior adviser. As well as advising major clients, Page will help develop Portland’s business purpose, change management and corporate storytelling.

The Ministry of Justice has appointed Simon Barrett as its director of communications on a permanent basis, following a six-month stint overseeing the role on an interim basis.

Department for Transport group director of communications Suzanne Edmond is leaving the government department after five-and-a-half years. She will be succeeded by Christian Cubitt, who will take up the position of director of communications on an interim basis.

Andrew McCall, vice-president, government and community affairs, for Ford of Europe, is retiring after nearly two decades at the automotive company.

Headland has appointed Matt Denham from Teneo, where he was a managing director, as a partner, and promoted four existing directors to partner roles.

Colin O'Donnell, former head of public affairs in Hanover's Dublin team, has moved in-house to the new role of corporate affairs lead for AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals Ireland.

Ben Webster has been promoted from head of programme publicity – entertainment at ITV to the role of director of programme publicity, a role formerly held by Zoe McIntyre.

Patrick Harrison, a former press secretary to Prince Charles, is one of two senior appointments made by Highgate, the advisory firm founded in 2020 by political and business strategist and APCO alumnus Thomas Eymond-Laritaz. Harrison joins as senior vice-president. Polly Kennedy has also joined, from APCO, as chief operating officer.

Clare Bracey, former director of campaigns and youth engagement at The Children’s Society, has joined charity Become as director of policy, campaigns and communications.

The Unmistakables has made two senior promotions, appointing Simone Marquis as managing director while managing partner Ben Brooks-Dutton becomes growth director.

Chris Ward, who worked with Keir Starmer for six years – most recently as his deputy chief of staff – has been hired by Hanbury Strategy as a director.

Springboard Communications has announced Sandy Boundy as its director of strategy and insight, a new role, and Ciara Flaherty as client director.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has hired consumer communications expert Becky Rawlings as director, financial and professional services. Rawlings joins from Smarts. Her background covers earned media, digital and influencer marketing.

Broadcast Revolution has hired Isobel Arrowsmith in the new role of head of marketing. She joins after heading the PRCA’s expansion in the Americas. Also joining the team are Camila Holden Ayala as account manager, and Catherine Woolley and George Westaway as account executives.