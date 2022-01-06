Inclusion, metaverse, blockbusters – creative comms trends for 2022

Andrew Soar, creative director, Ogilvy PR

For Soar, there’s an overriding theme for 2022 when it comes to culture: blockbusters and comebacks, from Batman to Frasier.

“I expect this to follow suit in creative comms with a focus on mood-enhancing campaigns,” he says. “There is a reason why TikTok has become such a behemoth among the young; it’s a dopamine fix. We will see fun blockbuster experiences, exciting collaborations and comebacks from brands that have been out of fashion.”

Alongside this, he expects to see brands aiming to make a positive impact in the world, predicting that environmental impact and intersectional environmentalism, sustainability, transparency, authenticity, values, intentions and purpose will continue to be key drivers for brands that want to stand out, acquire and retain consumers.

“This will be a year of tackling the foggy, languishing stagnation of consumers’ inter-pandemic world and local and global issues such as animal welfare, rural racism, air quality, intersectionality, loneliness, violence against women, and levelling the non-disabled vs disabled divide,” Soar argues. “Brands will need to help people to feel like they can flourish and then they will feel it back.”

Kim Allain, senior creative, MSL Group

For Allain, the direction of travel can be summarised as “stand for nothing, fall for everything”.

She tells PRWeek: “In a time where faith and trust in the Government is at an all-time low, I predict that brands will want to give consumers, more than ever, something to believe in. I think they’ll be making big commitments and promises linked to purposeful moments and movements and sticking to them.”

Allain predicts that, after a disappointing COP26, sustainability will be high on the agenda, adding that she expects campaigns to be tongue-in-cheek and witty: “We are in for a lot of banter in 2022.” She also predicts film will “have a really huge moment”, with some highly anticipated releases in store, from Marvel to Batman to Fantastic Beasts, and “escapism needed now more than ever”.

“With cinemas filling back up after being abandoned during the pandemic, I believe we have some big brand moments and cinematic experiences/stunts ahead of us,” she says.

Janelle Feliciano, creative director, The Romans

Feliciano believes “2022 is when we finally start taking action on diversity”, arguing that brands and agencies have all the tools to now activate the other half of the “diversity puzzle” – inclusion.

“Inclusion is the ‘how’ – how we’ll take the people, beliefs and goals and finally put them into the heart and soul of everything,” she tells PRWeek.

“You can see the internal work that clients have done over the past two years. Spurred by the Black Lives Matters and anti-Asian hate movements, brands have started to seriously question and reflect on their values. Now all that strategic work behind the scenes has started to manifest into creative briefs and opportunities. Diversity isn’t a trend, it’s the foundation of the comms future.”

Feliciano also says the new digital frontier of the metaverse is “something to get excited about”, and that agencies should be looking to Generation Z for fresh insights.

“This next generation coming into our agencies will have more answers than questions for us,” she says. “I want all senior leaders to make sure you are taking the time to listen and empower your Gen Z employees to share their anecdotal knowledge, experience and values.”

Ruby Quince, creative director, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Like Feliciano, Quince believes the hype surrounding NFTs and the metaverse is justified. “We’re at the start of significant change that will apply to so much of what we do in communications,” he tells PRWeek. However, he adds that, as of yet, “it’s not mainstream and there’s a lot of twaddle". Creative in 2022 will experiment with new formats, but it will be to capture "the imagination more than clicks”.

On that, Quince says: “We’ll need to collaborate more with partners and makers in-network to make things stick and avoid faking authenticity, while still protecting ourselves against increased scrutiny in less-regulated media spaces.”

Moreover, he predicts fame-making will be ever-more crucial as media becomes further decentralised, creating an opportunity for unique positioning, charming storytelling and powerful distribution.

“There will be tangible changes to the formats we use and an increase in direct-to-audience content,” he says. “We’ve adopted a better owned/earned/paid blend: we’ll start to see more content that is shoppable, bringing us closer to commerce and the final click.”

Ultimately, Quince says the pandemic has been “rocket fuel for change”, inviting “more knowing, a more honest tone for our comms and creative – less smoke, more mirrors”.

Sabrina Lynch, senior vice-president, Taylor Strategy

Lynch says consumers now move and ‘live’ in multiple worlds they’ve curated to co-exist with their real life – from augmented and virtual reality, and now the metaverse. This, she says, has changed any preconceived notions of what creativity should look like.

“It needs to be fluid, and yet consistent, to achieve the same level of impact across all the new domains,” she tells PRWeek. “We have the good fortune of being presented with brand new frontiers for creativity to make its mark, and this presents so many exciting possibilities for innovative ideas that push brands to the edge of their ecosystem. It's a win-win situation.”

More importantly, Lynch says it’s important to remember that the components of creativity are all shaped by an ever-changing customer mindset and new demand for purpose.

She adds: “Consumers are in a different headspace right now – individually and collectively – and this change in perspective is affecting their behaviour and the types of experiences they seek. This mindset could also change again in the next four weeks, so nimbleness in creativity will be key."

