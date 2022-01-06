SmartBug Media names Jen Spencer CEO

NEWPORT BEACH, CA: SmartBug Media has promoted Jen Spencer to CEO, effective next month.

Spencer is set to take on the role from founder and CEO Ryan Malone, who will continue in his position as chairman of the board, effective on February 1.

Spencer has worked at SmartBug since 2017, when she joined as VP of sales and marketing. She has also served as the company’s chief revenue officer and president.

Prior to SmartBug, Spencer has worked at Nettime Solutions and overhauled marketing strategy for companies acquired by Paychex, ExpenseWire and MyStaffingPro. She was also a founding member of Allbound.

As chairman of the board, Malone will have a hand in SmartBug’s strategic direction and merger and acquisition activities. He will also focus on remote-first work culture initiatives.

SmartBug helps companies increase revenue by generating leads and building brand awareness through content marketing, digital strategy, marketing automation, web development and PR.