Lastminute.com appoints agency for consumer brief

Founded in 1998, Lastminute.com is an online booking platform specialising in cheap deals on flights, hotels and experiences. It has 60 million users a month across 40 countries.

Sunny Side Up managing director Zoe Ward-Waring will lead on the account, while agency founder Nick Woods will lead strategy and creative. They will report to the company’s communications and content manager, Anna Westermann.

Woods told PRWeek it had won the business following a competitive pitch.

He said the work would involve “newsroom and press office activity” as well as “brand activations against Lastminute’s partnership with the London Eye, as well as two other really well-known sports and culture properties”.

The value of the account was not disclosed.

“We are delighted to add Lastminute.com to the agency roster,” said Ward-Waring.

“They are without doubt one of the travel industry’s great brands and have a long track record of doing great communications work. We can’t wait to get going.”

Sunny Side Up has clients across the food and drink, health, nutrition and tech sectors.