Former Royal press secretary joins ‘high-stakes’ advisory firm

Highgate has hired Patrick Harrison (above) as its senior vice-president. He previously spent seven years at Weber Shandwick, latterly as director of corporate affairs.

Prior to that he was press secretary to Prince Charles for just over a decade, handling the reputation of the Prince and his immediate family. He was also led the comms teams for the weddings of Charles and Camilla and William and Kate.

Harrison specialises in individual reputation management, complex litigation, corporate and financial comms, internal restructuring and philanthropic activity.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a high-calibre team of professional advisors who, in just two years, have already established Highgate as a leading consultancy for high-profile individuals,” he said.

“Having worked both in-house and at an agency, and across both public and private sectors, I very much look forward to applying my experience and skills to the type of challenging assignments that Highgate specialises in.”

Highgate has also appointed APCO Worldwide’s UK deputy managing director, Polly Kennedy (pictured below), as its chief operating officer.

At APCO, Kennedy was responsible for the P&L, office operations, talent management and development of the UK operation.

Kennedy is a corporate reputation, issues and crisis management specialist with experience across a range of sectors.

“I’m really excited to join this talented team and contribute to Highgate’s future growth and success,” she said.

“I look forward to continuing the great work that has already been done to build the agency, deliver exceptional results for clients and offer outstanding career opportunities for our consultants.”

Highgate founder and chief executive Thomas Eymond-Laritaz, who spent six years as executive director at APCO Worldwide and two years at US public strategy firm Mercury before setting up Highgate in 2020, said he was “delighted” to have hired two “such experienced” consultants.

“Recruiting the very best talent has been my main priority since I founded the company,” he said. “Our clients typically face intricate challenges that take them outside their comfort zone. They require senior advisers they respect and trust.”

Highgate says it has a strategy of investing in senior talent. Currently, 70 per cent of the company’s 18 consultants hold senior roles, advising high-profile clients including chief executives, political leaders and prominent individuals on high-stakes issues.

It says Eymond-Laritaz has advised dozens of prominent people worldwide on their strategy, reputation, dispute resolution, communications, ESG and crisis management over the past 20 years.