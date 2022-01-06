'Everyone just knew this was a great thing to do' – Behind the Campaign, 'Little Green Flag'

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

With literally thousands of outgrown and unwanted Little Tikes toy cars gathering moss at the backs of gardens, or dust in cupboards under the stairs, Green Flag set out to 'rescue' some of these iconic red and yellow vehicles (as if they were real cars) for recycling. For each one rescued, a new Cozy Coupe was donated to The Toy Project for a disadvantaged kid’s Christmas present.

How did the idea come into being?

It actually came about when we were running a creative session earlier in the year for ideas to celebrate Green Flag’s 50th anniversary. It was a by-product of that. The ‘Little Green Flag’ concept didn’t really fit in with the brief for that milestone, but it was too good not to put in front of the client, so we took it to them separately, they loved it and found the budget for it.

What ideas were rejected?

It’s part of the culture at Frank to hit clients with proactive ideas the whole time; we’re always OK with some of them getting rejected – you can’t take things too personally in this business. We’d rather clients have more ideas than fewer. But in this instance, everyone just knew this was a great thing to do: it was purpose-led, feel-good, fun, based on a great insight and worked brilliantly near Christmas-time as it was so topical.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process.

The campaign was around three months, start to finish. Once the green light had been given by Green Flag we then had to get Little Tikes on board. They bought into the idea straight away. Then followed numerous meetings, legal conversations and stakeholder approvals, to make sure the idea worked for the two main parties. We then moved on to securing a charity partner who was supportive of the idea. For the next stage, we focused on meticulously planning our storytelling assets. The centerpiece of this was capturing the perfect images of Green Flag’s big recovery truck rescuing and towing along the dinky Little Tikes toy car. We also had to line up our first ‘customer’, eight-year-old Noah Montenegro (and his mum), for inclusion in the launch picture story. We seeded the story via social and it exploded, going everywhere, as the best ideas do, without much need for a heavyweight sell-in.

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

Having to work with three different entities, effectively clients, made things much harder than usual. The approval process was longer and there were three legal teams to deal with to dot the i's and cross the t's.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

With well over 100 pieces of coverage on launch day, very high levels of engagement on social media and a combined reach into the hundreds of millions, from a traditional evaluation point of view, the campaign was big news. It was being talked about and shared. But more interestingly, I think, Green Flag tracks Google Trends data, and Google is such an important way for people to find their rescue and recovery services provider. During the week of the campaign there was an 84 per cent increase in searches for ‘Green Flag’ compared to the previous week, which indicated that the idea had resonated so well that it had prompted this call to action. And of course, lots of old, abandoned, broken-down Little Tikes were rescued too!

What's the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

A creative concept that wins hearts and minds and makes a positive social impact is hard for a client (and in this case multiple clients) to ignore.