News

Jill Tannenbaum moves into chief of staff role at Weber Shandwick

Tannenbaum, the agency's chief communications and marketing officer, is taking on the position of chief of staff as Kimberly Dixon becomes head of global communications.

by Aleda Stam / Added 9 hours ago

Jill Tannenbaum moves into chief of staff role at Weber Shandwick

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has named Jill Tannenbaum as chief of staff, taking over from Karen Pugliese, who after two years in the role will become the Interpublic Group firm’s chief growth officer. 

Tannenbaum had served as chief communications and marketing officer at Weber for three years. Previously, she worked at Cohn & Wolfe, including a stint as chief marketing officer.

Former Weber chief growth officer Susan Howe was promoted to president last summer.

Tannenbaum will work with CEO Gail Heimann and senior leadership to increase cohesion across Weber's teams and promote growth. She will continue to oversee the agency's global communications function, which will be led by Kimberly Dixon, who is taking on the role of head of global communications after serving as SVP of global corporate communications. 

The personnel changes come after Weber rebranded to highlight its capabilities and unveiled the Weber Shandwick Collective as an umbrella for its strategic comms and consulting network.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Jill Tannenbaum moves into chief of staff role at Weber Shandwick

Jill Tannenbaum moves into chief of staff role at Weber Shandwick

Julie Crimmins will join Curley Company in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Julie Crimmins named VP and group manager at Curley Company

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Will a new year bring resolution?

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Will a new year bring resolution?

Coffee Break with Thomas Gensemer, chief strategy officer at Public Policy Holding Company

Coffee Break with Thomas Gensemer, chief strategy officer at Public Policy Holding Company

Coming ARound to augmented reality’s power, a podcast presented by Stagwell

Coming ARound to augmented reality’s power, a podcast presented by Stagwell

66 stories and a pledge to fight the flu

66 stories and a pledge to fight the flu

Symphony Technology Group acquires Kantar’s Reputation Intelligence, PRgloo and Onclusive

Symphony Technology Group acquires Kantar’s Reputation Intelligence, PRgloo and Onclusive

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

How Rec Room CEO Nick Fajt runs the digital room where it happens

How Rec Room CEO Nick Fajt runs the digital room where it happens

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Teneo appoints Sue Ribot as senior managing director in DC