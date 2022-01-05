Jill Tannenbaum moves into chief of staff role at Weber Shandwick

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has named Jill Tannenbaum as chief of staff, taking over from Karen Pugliese, who after two years in the role will become the Interpublic Group firm’s chief growth officer.

Tannenbaum had served as chief communications and marketing officer at Weber for three years. Previously, she worked at Cohn & Wolfe, including a stint as chief marketing officer.

Former Weber chief growth officer Susan Howe was promoted to president last summer.

Tannenbaum will work with CEO Gail Heimann and senior leadership to increase cohesion across Weber's teams and promote growth. She will continue to oversee the agency's global communications function, which will be led by Kimberly Dixon, who is taking on the role of head of global communications after serving as SVP of global corporate communications.

The personnel changes come after Weber rebranded to highlight its capabilities and unveiled the Weber Shandwick Collective as an umbrella for its strategic comms and consulting network.