News

Julie Crimmins named VP and group manager at Curley Company

Crimmins spent the last eight years at Ketchum, most recently as VP.

by Aleda Stam / Added 9 hours ago

Julie Crimmins will join Curley Company in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Julie Crimmins will join Curley Company in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WASHINGTON: Curley Company has appointed Julie Crimmins as VP and group manager. 

In the newly created role, Crimmins will serve as client director for several companies and manage direct reports, working with the firm's senior leadership to provide strategic direction, oversight and management of clients and team members.

Crimmins said that joining Curley was an opportunity to return to her roots in public and corporate affairs. 

"Curley is experiencing tremendous growth and earning recognition from the industry and clients alike," she said. "I’m particularly excited to work at a women-owned and led firm with [president and CEO] Jennifer [Curley], [EVP] KayAnn [Schoeneman] and the entire Curley senior leadership team to continue to hone and perfect the intentionally excellent service the firm has offered for the last two decades."

Crimmins spent eight years at Ketchum, most recently as VP.   

She will report to and work closely with Schoeneman, managing client and team growth. The pair worked together at Ketchum when Schoeneman was SVP and director of the agency's Washington, DC, office and led its public affairs division. 

Crimmins' appointment follows a year in which Curley achieved 79% organic client growth. Schoeneman said she plans to continue that into 2022 by focusing on transformative strategy and drawing talent like Crimmins.

"Our team has led Curley to year-over-year high growth by delivering intentionally excellent client service, sustained results and full-service strategy and implementation," Schoeneman said. "Adding Julie to the team adds another excellent client counselor and strategist to our bench."

Curley Company was a finalist for PRWeek's Outstanding Boutique Agency of the Year for North America in 2020 and 2021.  

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Jill Tannenbaum moves into chief of staff role at Weber Shandwick

Jill Tannenbaum moves into chief of staff role at Weber Shandwick

Julie Crimmins will join Curley Company in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Julie Crimmins named VP and group manager at Curley Company

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Will a new year bring resolution?

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Will a new year bring resolution?

Coffee Break with Thomas Gensemer, chief strategy officer at Public Policy Holding Company

Coffee Break with Thomas Gensemer, chief strategy officer at Public Policy Holding Company

Coming ARound to augmented reality’s power, a podcast presented by Stagwell

Coming ARound to augmented reality’s power, a podcast presented by Stagwell

66 stories and a pledge to fight the flu

66 stories and a pledge to fight the flu

Symphony Technology Group acquires Kantar’s Reputation Intelligence, PRgloo and Onclusive

Symphony Technology Group acquires Kantar’s Reputation Intelligence, PRgloo and Onclusive

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

How Rec Room CEO Nick Fajt runs the digital room where it happens

How Rec Room CEO Nick Fajt runs the digital room where it happens

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Teneo appoints Sue Ribot as senior managing director in DC