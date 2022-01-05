Julie Crimmins named VP and group manager at Curley Company

WASHINGTON: Curley Company has appointed Julie Crimmins as VP and group manager.

In the newly created role, Crimmins will serve as client director for several companies and manage direct reports, working with the firm's senior leadership to provide strategic direction, oversight and management of clients and team members.

Crimmins said that joining Curley was an opportunity to return to her roots in public and corporate affairs.

"Curley is experiencing tremendous growth and earning recognition from the industry and clients alike," she said. "I’m particularly excited to work at a women-owned and led firm with [president and CEO] Jennifer [Curley], [EVP] KayAnn [Schoeneman] and the entire Curley senior leadership team to continue to hone and perfect the intentionally excellent service the firm has offered for the last two decades."

Crimmins spent eight years at Ketchum, most recently as VP.

She will report to and work closely with Schoeneman, managing client and team growth. The pair worked together at Ketchum when Schoeneman was SVP and director of the agency's Washington, DC, office and led its public affairs division.

Crimmins' appointment follows a year in which Curley achieved 79% organic client growth. Schoeneman said she plans to continue that into 2022 by focusing on transformative strategy and drawing talent like Crimmins.

"Our team has led Curley to year-over-year high growth by delivering intentionally excellent client service, sustained results and full-service strategy and implementation," Schoeneman said. "Adding Julie to the team adds another excellent client counselor and strategist to our bench."

Curley Company was a finalist for PRWeek's Outstanding Boutique Agency of the Year for North America in 2020 and 2021.