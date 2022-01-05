Audio

The PR Week: 1.6.2022: Sabrina Sanchez, PRWeek and Campaign US

The PRWeek team talks about the future of media, Web 3.0, the latest news in people moves, mergers and acquisitions and more.

by Steve Barrett, Frank Washkuch and Sabrina Sanchez / Added 12 hours ago

The PR Week: 1.6.2022: Sabrina Sanchez, PRWeek and Campaign US

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Sabrina Sanchez, reporter for PRWeek and Campaign US.

Podcast topics:

- What does "Web 3.0" really mean? What's going on in "the metaverse?" And what does it all mean for communicators in the year ahead? A look at the evolving tech sector with a focus on brands, including Twitch, Rec Room, Zynga and more;

- The future of the media landscape, including Ben Smith's exit from The New York Times to launch a media organization. Plus, the continued workplace and industry disruption caused by COVID-19, the "great resignation;"

- What’s in store for hospitality sector comms vet K.C. Kavanagh after joining AT&T as chief communications officer of AT&T Services;

- Recapping the latest M&A news in the comms tech sector, including Symphony Technology Group’s acquisition of Kantar Reputation Intelligence, PRgloo and Onclusive;

- The latest in agency news, including the departure of United Entertainment Group president Mary ScottPinta’s rebrand and more;

- A play-by-play of PRWeek's six things to engage with in January.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

CES Health 2022: Wellness, work-from-home gadgets set to soar

CES Health 2022: Wellness, work-from-home gadgets set to soar

The CDC is being criticized for mixed messages. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

More COVID, more CDC communications confusion

Photo credit: Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

‘What if they were Black?’: Campaign reimagines Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Photo credit: Getty Images

How the January 6 committee is remembering the Capitol insurrection

Six things to do in January

Six things to do in January

Not again: School closures challenge return to office, flexible work plans

Not again: School closures challenge return to office, flexible work plans

When it comes to purpose, train for a marathon — and prepare to sprint

When it comes to purpose, train for a marathon — and prepare to sprint

Brands support Elmo amid Rocco feud. Whose side are you on?

Brands support Elmo amid Rocco feud. Whose side are you on?

Spencer joined SmartBug Media in 2017.

SmartBug Media names Jen Spencer CEO

CES 2022: A beginner’s guide to NFTs

CES 2022: A beginner’s guide to NFTs