The PR Week: 1.6.2022: Sabrina Sanchez, PRWeek and Campaign US

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Sabrina Sanchez, reporter for PRWeek and Campaign US.

Podcast topics:

- What does "Web 3.0" really mean? What's going on in "the metaverse?" And what does it all mean for communicators in the year ahead? A look at the evolving tech sector with a focus on brands, including Twitch, Rec Room, Zynga and more;

- The future of the media landscape, including Ben Smith's exit from The New York Times to launch a media organization. Plus, the continued workplace and industry disruption caused by COVID-19, the "great resignation;"

- What’s in store for hospitality sector comms vet K.C. Kavanagh after joining AT&T as chief communications officer of AT&T Services;

- Recapping the latest M&A news in the comms tech sector, including Symphony Technology Group’s acquisition of Kantar Reputation Intelligence, PRgloo and Onclusive;

- The latest in agency news, including the departure of United Entertainment Group president Mary Scott, Pinta’s rebrand and more;

- A play-by-play of PRWeek's six things to engage with in January.