Twitter UK reveals its most creative brand campaigns of 2021

It is 2022 and we are still in the midst of a pandemic, with the backdrop of a pending climate crisis and, because of all of this, we probably all feel like we’ve aged tremendously.

Everything that has taken place has also done so on the world’s largest live history book, right in front of our eyes – Twitter.

With the platform continuing to grow year on year, we’ve all been using Twitter more than ever to express this collective rollercoaster of the past 12 months.

Once again, brands were at the forefront of creativity to engage, move and inspire us, so let’s take a look at the brand stars which shone through in 2021.

1. The brand that nailed the launch moment

Criteria: the brand that creatively used Twitter to launch a product or campaign

Winner: @McDonaldsUK - #McSpicy

Nailing the right launch moment has always been an art but when a brand like McDonald's launched its #McSpicy Burger on their menu, we were guaranteed a hot debate among the Twitter community.

With no TV spend @McDonaldsUK, working with @LeoBurnett and @OMD_UK instead sent out personal reminders on Twitter, for people who had signed up for them, announcing the news the burger had landed.

The #McSpicyDebate trended within hours, with a custom emoji popping up every time the hashtag #McSpicyDebate was used. This hashtag travelled far and wide across out-of-home media, up and down the country, to fuel the #McSpicyDebate.

It even made it to the limited-edition burger’s packaging with another genius launch tactic devised by @McDonaldsUK to give out free milk as the absolute must-have accompaniment for the spicy chicken burger.

While people were munching their way through the burger, McDonald's simultaneously ran Twitter polls to fuel the “how spicy is it really?” debate. The burger sold out in a mind-blowinging fast time and the @McDonaldsUK Twitter handle garnered five times its typical volume of mentions on launch day.

2. Best connection to culture

Criteria: the brand that was able to connect with what’s happening in a culturally relevant and unique way

Winner: @ITV #LoveIsland

Love it or hate, it Love Island is the UK’s most tweeted about show. It has become essential to British summertime, like barbecues in the rain.

Twitter folk love to watch, tweet along, create memes and share their own relationship theories daily. In fact, 76% of Love Island fans on Twitter agree that following the conversation on Twitter as they’re watching is a natural part of Love Island experience.

So if everyone was watching along, what could @ITV do to make that experience even better?

Twitter Next partnered @ITV to identify key moments in the show to create some “only on Twitter” conversational games to tweet along.

The first was Casa Amor predictions (#IYKYK) and the second was a game of Love Island bingo based on the more popular sayings from the show.

@sam_waymont Here’s your Love Island bingo card! All you need to do now is mark the phrases or actions off, as they happen in the show tonight. If you get a full house, quote tweet your bingo card with #Bingo #LoveIslandBingo for a chance to win ⭐ pic.twitter.com/mnhmp4PMIx — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 12, 2021

The #LoveIsland community loved it. Casa Amor conversation increased by 153% compared with the previous year. Who knew we could talk more about modern romance with #LoveIslandBingo trending from so many people playing along while shouting “I got a text!” at their TV and phone.

3. Best brand purpose

Criteria: the brand that took a stand, tapping into what’s happening in culture in a genuine and authentic way

Winner: @EASPORTSFIFA - #LongLiveThePrince

15 years ago today, Kiyan Prince lost his life.



Today, we honour his legacy and the player he was destined to become.



Introducing @QPR's new number 30 @TheKPF @EFL #LONGLIVETHEPRINCE pic.twitter.com/tlVHu7JDt0 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 18, 2021

This campaign was over a year in the making but was worth the wait. Engine Creative partnered the Kiyan Prince Foundation, Queens Park Rangers and EA Sports to celebrate the life of Kiyan Prince, who, tragically, lost his life at the age of 15 to knife crime.

He was an academy player at QPR at the time he died. The teams behind the work powerfully and beautifully recreated him virtually as a would-be 30-year-old character for Fifa’s 2021/22 video game using state of the art ageing-projection software.

The teams consulted Kiyan’s family and friends and former teammates to develop his virtual character to reflect who he was and how he played with his team. He was signed and honoured as the squad number 30 and sponsored by major brands, including adidas and JD Sports.

This campaign made a huge impression on the public, paying tribute to his short life with the campaign, aptly entitled “Long live the Prince” to raise awareness to the fact that so much more needs to be done around tackling knife crime.

4. Best brand voice

Criteria: the brand that has consistently and strategically been able to define and leverage its own Twitter voice

Winner: @AldiUK

This is not just any court case, this is... #FreeCuthbert — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 15, 2021

Trending on Twitter, hitting headlines and winning awards for its lovable disruption, @AldiUK has shown brands how to win the public opinion through its consistent and light-hearted tone.

When Marks & Spencer launched legal action against the brand, claiming Aldi’s Cuthbert Caterpillar cake looked a little too much like its Colin The Caterpillar cake, Aldi responded with some bold cheek and wit.

A single tweet referencing Marks & Spencer’s tagline kicked off the brand’s biggest story of the year. The #FreeCuthbert campaign was born, creating a much-loved debate with a wide array of voices and brands adding to the conversation through Tweets, memes and parodies, travelling off the platform to news and TV comedy. Who knew how much we all needed a heated debate about a caterpillar cake in 2021?

5. Best digital to #IRL activation

Criteria: the brand that brought the magic of Twitter into real life by converging digital and physical

Winner: @CadburyUK #WispaGoldHF

#BreakingNews: A new limited edition bar is coming soon, it’s #ANewTypeOfGold. Want to get your hands on it? Well stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/7HWhOYYE1N — Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) August 19, 2021

Off the back of its successful launch of the Twirl Orange campaign last year, @CadburyUK and @VCCP were back launching its new, limited-edition bar, the Wispa Gold Hazelnut.

Cadbury invited people to invest in the limited-edition bar with the returns paid in chocolate form. This “new type of gold” campaign treated the bar like a traded cryptocurrency, stock or gold.

All people had to do was Tweet to the brand when the share information to buy this rare commodity appeared on their livestream. The livestream updated the value of the shares, which fluctuated across the day until the final value was announced.

At 69p, people could claim their #WispaGoldHF before it hit the supermarket. Shareholders, also known as massive Cadbury lovers, then received their payout in Wispa Gold Hazelnut Bars. The bars were sent directly to homes in a beautiful box, accompanied by a shareholder certificate.

6. Best feed-stopping creative content

Criteria: a brand that showed a story can be told in artistic, eye-catching way that engages audiences in the feed

Winner: @XBOXUK - Xbox Halo Launch

A Master Piece worthy of Master Chief #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/oVCgKCCAy7 — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) December 8, 2021

Xbox and Halo turned 20 last month and to mark the launch of Halo Infinite, the latest game in the renowned video franchise @XboxUK wanted to do something that would stop people in their tracks in real life and on its Twitter feed.

It partnered the Saatchi Gallery London to create a giant oil painting depicting a scene inspired by Halo Infinite. The dreamlike painting was livestreamed on Twitter, capturing attention directly from the Twitter timeline and then enticing fans to go to see the fantastical art piece in real life.

Fans even got the chance to own one of the 200 pieces of the painting when it leaves the gallery. If that wasn’t enough,@XboxUK took over Oxford Circus with a stunner of an immersive projection and Halo Warthog experience.

#HaloInfinite has landed in London ��



Drop into the Microsoft Experience Centre on Oxford Circus to drive an actual M12 Warthog �� pic.twitter.com/ycKNQGf5xU — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) December 8, 2021

7. Best use of live video

Criteria: a brand that took the live experience on Twitter to a new level, bringing consumers into the fold in innovative ways

Winner: @NetflixUK #RobinRobin

To celebrate #RobinRobin we’ve teamed up with the RSPB (@Natures_Voice) to launch NESTFLIX, an interactive bird feed.



It's going to be a ~hoot~. (Get it?)



❤️ this tweet for Robin to send you a special message!https://t.co/Nc1DsbI85n — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 25, 2021

Who would have known that a pandemic would drive up a huge popularity in bird watching? Well Twitter told us it did. The Twitter Next team noticed the data that was pointing towards this rising trend across the pandemic.

We saw a 178% increase in birdwatching conversation on the platform. People were turning to nature, particularly birdwatching, to soothe their souls.

So when @NetflixUK asked us to help launch its Christmas movie Robin Robin, created by Aardman Studio, we knew we could turn this tweet data into something special.

Netflix had already partnered the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) for the launch, so, working with legitimate bird experts, we created the very first of its kind, live bird feeder stream, the #NESTFLIX

The #NESTFLIX was a real-life bird feeder from an RSPB bird reserve full of birds, including robins, of course. This was created with Diva Agency and the Twitter Next team and was livestreamed into the Twitter timeline for a full six hours. It was the ultimate Christmas-time breather.

The livestream featured interesting bird facts, messages from the Robin character herself and an opportunity for people to get off Twitter and explore a robin-themed bird trail in real life.

8. Best use of optimisation

Criteria: a brand that was creative with refreshing existing assets and messaging to perform best on Twitter

Winner: @Olympics #ExpertEngine

The Twitter Next team noticed that during every Olympic Games people seem to confidently Tweet their "expert" opinions on sports that, really, they know nothing about

So we decided to help everyone out by partnering the @Olympics to create the #ExpertEngine. The #ExpertEngine was a full set of educational videos, tailored and repurposed for the Twitter feed to inform everyone on the sport of their choice, making everyone an actual expert in the game.

All people had to do was tweet to the Olympics handle with a sport of their choice, using an emoji, to receive a delightful piece of content all about the sport.

Sophie Trinder is head of Twitter Next UK, the creative arm of Twitter

