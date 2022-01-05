'The last thing you want in a pandemic' – Creative Hits and Misses of the Week

My turn to assess the UK’s creative PR wins and failures comes at the funny media period in the first days of the new year. As PRs we tend to go around in circles a little on the merits of launching a campaign on a bank holiday – it’s probably going to be a quieter news period, so there may be less competition and more space, but then if we get the big hits will anyone actually see them? Are any journalists even working and able to write our creative campaigns up, or have they all banked content and are relying on newswires?

If we’ve learned anything this year it’s that we really can’t predict the media agenda, so I say go for it, and nine times out of 10 a great story with the solid pre-work selling in and lining things up will usually come good. Here’s my review of this week’s creative PR campaigns.

HITS

Speedo’s wild swimmers

Capitalising on the trend for wild swimming, particularly on New Year’s Day, Speedo donated £10 to a mental health charity for every photo posted of new year swimmers in the cold using the hashtag #NewYearSwimmers – providing Speedo with great user-generated content and engagement across all platforms, and hopefully selling some swimsuits along the way.

Maybe not the world’s most original creative idea, but it’s simple and it works.

Happy New Year �� ��

#NewYearSwimmers and @speedooutsidersclub speedo will donate £10 to Mental Health Swims charity

Bit nippy today in Shoreham pic.twitter.com/rHEWozJlsw — Dr Sam Robertson �� �� ������ (@sam_recovery) January 1, 2022

Veganuary, workplace challenge

Now in its ninth year, Veganuary is still going strong and is more relevant now than ever before. The introduction of a workplace challenge by the charity Veganuary, with support from The Vegan Society, has helped the organisers top two million sign-ups in 2022, with big-name brands including Harrods and Superdrug encouraging their teams to take part.

This year, Harrods, Superdrug and Volkswagen UK are among the big names taking part in the Veganuary Workplace Challenge for the first time; helping us reach a milestone of 2 million participants since launching in 2014! �� https://t.co/JysVslfogn #Veganuary2022 — Veganuary (@veganuary) January 1, 2022

It will be interesting to see what is planned for its 10th year – perhaps in the coming years, if the media are to be believed, we’ll see it become irrelevant as we all move away from eating meat completely.

Young farmers nude calendar on TikTok

Closer to home, the Lothian and Peeblesshire District of Young Farmers Clubs launched a nod to the Calendar Girls and Women’s Institute nude calendar, with their own take on the iconic calendar to raise money for charity, with 20- to 26-year-olds holding carefully positioned feed bags and buckets to provide modesty. The modern take on the classic idea was delivered via TikTok and they’ve sold calendars worldwide.

Low-budget and impactful, if not completely original.

Heineken, 'Cheers with no alcohol. Now you can'

This campaign is my favourite piggyback on Dry January so far this year. Heineken has demonstrated the potentially negative side to not drinking alcohol at key events in a playful video, showing the non-drinker excluded from social situations – until Heineken 0.0 came along and gave them something to ‘cheers’ with.

A great campaign to reach a wide audience with the No/Lo message during Dry January – all delivered with humour.

MISSES

Matt Damon and Crypto.com

I struggled to find many real misses this week, beyond the usual suspects. However, Matt Damon’s partnership with Crypto.com and the subsequent cheesy advert has not been received well. The cryptocurrency industry is struggling to break into the mainstream and build brand trust, but throwing big names and big-budget adverts at the problem is not the answer, and most online commentators say they are less likely to invest in crypto after watching the ad. An industry struggling to gain trust would be better off educating consumers rather than having an A-list celebrity (who invests in cryptocurrencies) compare it to being an astronaut.

because Matt Damon doesn't actually say anything real in that crypto ad, you can make the url at the end whatever you want and it still makes the exact same amount of sense pic.twitter.com/pMHnvjz7eQ — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) January 3, 2022

Cadbury’s Easter Egg Hunt (in January!)

Cadbury launched its Easter campaign on 4 January – hiding 146 limited edition chocolates across the country, with prizes of up to £10,000 for those finding the half white and half milk chocolate treats. I’m all for recycling ideas and doing things that work well again, but this idea has been done a bit too much by the same brand, without any real evolution of the creative platform and execution. I think it is far too early for an Easter campaign to deliver its message, and it will cause people to unwrap chocs in store before they pay for them – the last thing you want in a pandemic!

The hunt is on ����https://t.co/nfr7oIqhlq — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) January 4, 2022

As we start the new year and PR teams step up to launch their 2022 campaigns, I can’t wait to see what’s next.