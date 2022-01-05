The Unmistakables names first managing director amid growth spurt

Managing partner Ben Brooks-Dutton has also been promoted to growth director, to expand the London-based agency into more countries – it has been working on projects in the US and Asia.

The promotions follow a period of growth at the diversity and inclusion comms specialist. The agency declined to specify its revenue, but said it doubled in 2021, while headcount grew 75 per cent to 16.

Marquis joined the consultancy in March 2021 as culture and inclusion director, having previously held senior talent, diversity and leadership positions at Marks & Spencer, BT and EE. Brooks-Dutton, the former Mischief managing director and Freuds director, joined The Unmistakables in 2019 as a partner and was later promoted to managing partner.

The leadership team also includes inclusive campaigns director Simone Harvey, insights and strategy director Ruth Hoyal, and Shilpa Saul, client services director.

Founder and chief executive Asad Dhunna, who launched the consultancy in 2018 promising to make it the “most inclusive and diverse out there”, said the “experience, tenacity and motivating team style” Marquis brought to the business had “enabled us to quickly grow by providing a holistic approach based on our trademarked inside-out inclusion framework".

He added: “She helps instill leaders and their teams with the cultural confidence and intelligence they need to create transformative belonging, inclusion and anti-racism work across their organisations.

“Where we began as a marcomms consultancy, the last couple of years have made it clear to see that inclusion can not operate in an external bubble of communications – organisations need to ensure they are authentically building inclusive cultures and working environments internally.”

Dhunna is a former associate director at Weber Shandwick and ex-volunteer director of comms for Pride in London.