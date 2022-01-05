Department for Transport comms chief steps down

Suzanne Edmond (pictured) will leave the Department for Transport this month and be succeeded by Christian Cubitt, who takes up the position of director of communications on an interim basis. Cubitt has held numerous government comms roles, including director of communications at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, and as deputy spokesman to David Cameron.

Edmond, who plans to take a break before starting in another role, said it had been an “absolute privilege to lead the DfT communications team” and she had “always been impressed by the dedication this department has shown to delivering a relentless agenda with calm professionalism and good humour”.

She added she had learned an “incredible amount during my time in Government which will forever guide my thinking on communications, leadership and how best to create a truly diverse culture”.

Edmond joined the DfT as deputy director, strategic communications and external affairs, in August 2016. She was promoted to group director in 2018, succeeding Simon Baugh, and has handled major issues such as the collapse of Thomas Cook, HS2, COVID-19 and Brexit.

Under her leadership the department has run creative campaigns including 'THINK!', 'It’s Everyone’s Journey', 'Go Ultra Low' and 'Safer Transport'.

Edmond also led the development of the External Affairs Operating Model, for helping government bodies set up that function, and held the role of head of profession for External Affairs. In addition, she chaired the DfT’s first Neurodiversity Network.

Before joining the DfT, she was head of comms for British Gas owner Centrica's International Upstream business. Edmond's earlier roles included policy and stakeholder consultant at Shell and public affairs manager at the Advertising Association’s Food Advertising Unit. She became a co-opted trustee of the British Dyslexia Association in March 2021.

Cubitt said of his new role: “I’m very excited by the challenge that lies ahead for me at DfT. As a department that has an impact on everyone’s lives it’s a hugely important role and one which I am delighted to take on. 2022 is going to be a critical year for delivery in all areas of transport – and I can’t wait to get started.”