Portland hires ex-Tesco UK and Ireland comms director

Portland said David Page (pictured) will work alongside chief executive Mark Flanagan and recently-appointed deputy chief executive Vikki Dean, and will join the advisory board. As well as advising major clients, Page will also help further develop Portland’s capabilities around business purpose, change management and corporate storytelling, the Omnicom agency said.

Page was a member of the Tesco UK leadership team for three-and-half years before leaving last summer. Prior to Tesco, he was group head of communications at Monarch Airlines and previously worked as a director at Freuds and Burson-Marsteller, before the latter became BCW.

Flanagan said: “Having led communications at one of the UK’s most high-profile companies, David understands the challenges and complexity of modern business. His track record at Tesco, up to and including the pandemic, will be invaluable as we support our clients during this next period.

"Portland has an ambitious growth plan for 2022 and David will be integral to making this happen.”

Page said: “There has never been a greater need for experience, insight and counsel. Portland’s senior advisors help clients, prospects and the Portland team get to the point. I look forward to combining my senior business, in-house and consultancy experience to develop bench strength, help solve clients’ problems, enable them to build trust and protect reputation better and grow the Portland offer.”

Page is among a number of senior hires at Portland in recent months. In addition to Dean, who was previously Google's director of global policy, the agency has added Adam Short from Weber Shandwick as a partner in Heath; Gabriel Milland from Public First as a partner in Research & Strategy; and Katie Lam, Boris Johnson’s former deputy chief of staff, as chief policy adviser.

Among those moving the other way were former international managing director Martin Sheehan, who joined Trainline, and ex-head of research Alex Plumb, who took a role at WA Communications.