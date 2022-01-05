Headland hires Teneo MD and makes senior promotions

Matt Denham (pictured) joined Teneo in 2017 following more than a decade at Makinson Cowell, which was subsequently acquired by KPMG. During his time at Teneo, Denham was seconded for six months to be interim head of investor relations for British multinational Signature Aviation. He joins Headland with immediate effect.

The Headland directors to receive promotions are: Jo White, a brand and campaigning specialist who joined the firm midway through 2021 and has created campaigns for Saga and the Lego Foundation; Tom Lawless, who leads the agency’s work advising on sustainability; Del Jones, whose focus is corporate reputation; and Dave Chambers, who advises several of Headland’s clean energy clients, including Lekela, Iberdrola and ScottishPower.

Chris Salt, Headland chief executive, said: “Though 2021 was tough for everyone, Headland’s commitment to serving clients’ all-round reputational needs translated into the agency’s strong growth.

“So, it is especially gratifying to be in a position to extend our Partner group by attracting the talents of Matt, and promoting from within the wonderful Jo, Tom, Del and Dave. Their experience, expertise, specialisms and leadership will be a big factor in Headland continuing to make a difference for clients.”

Denham added: “Headland is ideally placed to address the reputation challenges faced by companies today. I am hugely excited to be joining the team and look forward to helping expand its impressive client list and continue its rapid growth.”

Headland has been among the fastest-growing UK comms agencies in recent years. Revenue in the business increased 20 per cent in 2020 to £16.3m, and has grown more than 20 per cent each year since 2017. LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, took a minority stake in the company last year.

Headland was named Best Agency for Public Affairs at the inaugural PRWeek Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards in 2021.

Its clients include PepsiCo, Britvic, Danone, eBay, Just Eat, Iberdrola, Accenture, Shopify, TikTok, UBS, ASOS, Versus Arthritis and JustGiving.