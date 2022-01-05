Movers & Shakers: Teneo, APRW, PR Professionals, and more

Teneo names Lauren Chung (pictured above) as CEO of the firm’s APAC strategy and communications business. In her new role, she will drive growth across regional offices including Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo. Prior to this, she was COO of Teneo’s APAC business since 2017 where she advised CEOs and C-suites on achieving their strategic goals through stakeholder engagement and reputation challenges. Chung us also a board director of The Fred Hollows Foundation (Hong Kong), chairs the Women in Business Network at the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, and sits on a board committee for Mother’s Choice. Meanwhile, APAC CEO of Teneo Damien Ryan has transitioned to a senior advisor role within the company. According to a LinkedIn post, Ryan remain engaged with the business and will continue to support client growth while stepping away from day-to-day management.

APRW, aka Asia PR Werkz, has expanded its team in Indonesia, with the addition of associate director Debora Prescillia alongside other team members. Prescilla was previously head of marketing and communications at MNC Life Insurance and had stints at Pertamina, McDonald’s Indonesia, Eculine Indonesia, and Pos Logistics Indonesia. She is also a former journalist for Koran Jakarta and MNC Media Group.

Endowus, a digital wealth platform, has appointed Grace Chiang as its head of PR and communications. A communications veteran with over 15 years of experience, Chiang joins Endowus from Grab where she was the public relations lead.

PR Professionals has won the PR and digital mandate of real estate company Eldeco Group in India. The agency will aid its clients in engaging stakeholders through communication strategies implemented across all platforms.