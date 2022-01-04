News

Teneo appoints Sue Ribot as senior managing director in DC

Ribot joins Teneo from Korn Ferry, where she was senior client partner in the global technology and software practices.

by Aleda Stam / Added 10 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

WASHINGTON: Teneo has named Sue Ribot as senior MD in the firm's Washington, DC, office. 

Ribot will use her more than 25 years of executive search, talent advisory and executive coaching experience to provide strategic counsel to Teneo clients. 

She has joined Teneo from Korn Ferry, where she was senior client partner in the global technology and software practices. 

Ribot also served in leadership roles in sales and marketing at companies including RedHat, Verizon, EMC and Exodus Communications. 

Teneo has seen a number of senior personnel moves since former CEO Declan Kelly resigned in June after acknowledging he acted inappropriately white drunk at a charity event. He was replaced by cofounder and COO Paul Keary. 

In August, MD Nicola King left to become global communications director at Zip. Marleen Geerlof departed her role as MD at Teneo in September to become VP of corporate communications at Nasdaq, while the same month MD Paul Durman left the company's London office to become partner at Brunswick Group. 

Ribot could not be immediately reached for comment.

