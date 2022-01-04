News

Mary Scott leaves United Entertainment Group to pursue higher ed career

Scott had worked at Edelman or DJE Holdings since 1999.

by Diana Bradley

NEW YORK: Mary Scott, president of global integrated communications at DJE Holdings firm United Entertainment Group, has left the agency. 

Effective immediately, UEG SVP of lifestyle comms Heter Myers, SVP Audra Silverman and VP and client relationship manager Matt McCullough will oversee UEG’s global communications practice, an agency representative said. 

Scott left UEG at the end of December to pursue a career in higher education in a teaching or administrative position. She ideally wants to teach strategic comms or sports communications and marketing.

Scott joined Edelman in 1999. As a GM, she helped to build and lead the sports and entertainment division, serving as strategic counsel for global and multinational companies to maximize associations with sports platforms, properties and athletes. 

Since October 2015, she has been president of global integrated communications at UEG. United Entertainment Group was created as a joint venture in October 2014 among Edelman parent company DJE, United Talent Agency and Jarrod Moses, who founded UEG in 2007. 

Scott said she has had an “amazing” 22 years as part of the Edelman organization. 

“I got to do incredible things: open offices around the world and lead some of our biggest global sports clients,” she said, adding that she felt it was time to do something different. 

For the past year, Scott has been teaching strategic communications at Montclair State University in New Jersey on an adjunct basis and has fallen in love with teaching, she said. 

“Teaching the next generation is right up my alley,” Scott said, adding that she is also open to consulting. 

Scott started her career as a comms manager for the National Football League in 1994.

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

