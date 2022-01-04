News

Pinta rebrands as Chemistry Cultura

The Hispanic-owned PR firm was acquired by ad agency Chemistry last year.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 15 hours ago

Chemistry Cultura president and COO Mike Valdes-Fauli.
MIAMI: Hispanic-owned and minority-certified PR firm Pinta has rebranded as Chemistry Cultura. 

Last year, ad agency Chemistry took full ownership of Miami-based Pinta, which Chemistry had a stake in since 2019. Mike Valdes-Fauli, CEO at Pinta, told PRWeek last year that Pinta’s leadership wanted to increase scale while maintaining the integrity of the firm and its work.

As part of the integration, Valdes-Fauli was named COO and president of Chemistry Cultura, reporting to Chemistry CEO Ned Show. 

Chemistry Cultura will remain a Hispanic-owned and minority-certified agency, recently renewing its status for 2022. As part of the rebrand, Chemistry Cultura is launching physical offices in New York and Phoenix to “reflect the full Latino marketplace” both geographically and in terms of country-of-origin. 

“We've been a proud partner to Chemistry for over a year now, but this step formalizes our long-term future together,” Valdes-Fauli said on Monday. “We felt that it was time for us to take a hard look at our own brands and values and ensure that they're aligned with all the trends that are percolating in the industry. As we see the U.S. Latino market continuously evolving and becoming more rich, nuanced and complex, we felt we should reinvent ourselves to reflect that new reality.”

He noted that Latinos in the U.S. are disproportionately second- and third-generation, and while Spanish remains “an enormous part of that culture and will always be,” the firm is “seeing fluidity in language preference from English to Spanish and even Spanglish.” 

“With all that in mind, we thought this was a great time to take a look at integrating ourselves more with Chemistry and reflecting this new Latino dynamic,” he said.  

In addition to communications, the joint firm now provides social media strategy, advertising and creative services to clients including Heineken, T-Mobile and Microsoft. Last year, Valdes-Fauli said the firm saw 30% revenue and headcount growth compared to 2019. 

As a joint agency, Chemistry Cultura expects to offer clients services such as an in-house production studio, data scientists, creative, digital, media planning and experiential.

While paid media has become part of its arsenal, Valdes-Fauli asserts that earned media still remains the integral part of its services

“Our work has evolved over the years and PR and communications is still a huge part of our business, but it's not the only part,” he said. “As our clients are demanding things like digital content creation, social media management and media planning and buying, we are increasingly focused on a full service offering.”

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

