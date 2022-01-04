News

Shock and applause for Apple Watch’s chilling real-life emergency call ad

The ad uses audio from three emergency phone calls to highlight how the Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE can save lives.

by Imogen Watson, Campaign / Added 12 hours ago

Apple's ad documents three situations where Apple Watches have saved lives.
Apple's ad documents three situations where Apple Watches have saved lives.

From fitness tracking to Siri commands, Apple Watches are designed to house tonnes of helpful features, including the ability to save your life. It is this message that Apple has put at the centre of its dramatic ad, promoting the Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE.

Entitled “911”, the ad uses audio from three, real-life emergency calls to illustrate the various ways the Apple Watch can make the difference between life and death. 

In one 911 call, the audio of a woman is heard after she flipped her car. She desperately tells the emergency line that her car is starting to fill with water, up to her neck. 

Another call features a paddleboarder who has drifted out to sea, due to hard wind. The final emergency features a farmer who has fallen from a ladder and broken their leg.

Each caller is unable to reach their mobile phone, but as the ad progresses, it’s soon revealed they were able to call for help using their Apple Watch.

“With the help of their watch, Jason, Jim and Amanda were rescued in minutes,” the ad says, reminding viewers this is an ad for Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE. 

As the ad uses real-life trauma to advertise the product, it has naturally divided opinions online.

Other users have suggested the commercial might be the best ad of all time.

Many others felt disturbed by the use of real-life trauma calls.  

This article originally appeared on Campaign US.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Teneo appoints Sue Ribot as senior managing director in DC

Mary Scott leaves United Entertainment Group to pursue higher ed career

Mary Scott leaves United Entertainment Group to pursue higher ed career

Shock and applause for Apple Watch’s chilling real-life emergency call ad

Shock and applause for Apple Watch’s chilling real-life emergency call ad

Chemistry Cultura president and COO Mike Valdes-Fauli.

Pinta rebrands as Chemistry Cultura

KC Kavanagh joins AT&T as chief communications officer

KC Kavanagh joins AT&T as chief communications officer

SoFi Stadium, home of the next Super Bowl. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Everything we know about Super Bowl LVI so far

Goodstuff founders sell agency to US ‘challenger’ group Stagwell

Goodstuff founders sell agency to US ‘challenger’ group Stagwell

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Comms tech and analysis veteran Mark Weiner is joining PublicRelay.

Cognito, Cision alum Mark Weiner joins PublicRelay as chief insights officer

Twitch’s comms head Brielle Villablanca breaks down the game plan behind the surge of livestreaming

Twitch’s comms head Brielle Villablanca breaks down the game plan behind the surge of livestreaming