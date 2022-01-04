Shock and applause for Apple Watch’s chilling real-life emergency call ad

From fitness tracking to Siri commands, Apple Watches are designed to house tonnes of helpful features, including the ability to save your life. It is this message that Apple has put at the centre of its dramatic ad, promoting the Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE.

Entitled “911”, the ad uses audio from three, real-life emergency calls to illustrate the various ways the Apple Watch can make the difference between life and death.

In one 911 call, the audio of a woman is heard after she flipped her car. She desperately tells the emergency line that her car is starting to fill with water, up to her neck.

Another call features a paddleboarder who has drifted out to sea, due to hard wind. The final emergency features a farmer who has fallen from a ladder and broken their leg.

Each caller is unable to reach their mobile phone, but as the ad progresses, it’s soon revealed they were able to call for help using their Apple Watch.

“With the help of their watch, Jason, Jim and Amanda were rescued in minutes,” the ad says, reminding viewers this is an ad for Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE.

As the ad uses real-life trauma to advertise the product, it has naturally divided opinions online.

The Apple Watch 9-1-1 ads are so chilling and dystopian and effective. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 3, 2022

Other users have suggested the commercial might be the best ad of all time.

I am both revolted and envious by the creativity for this new ad for the new @applewatch https://t.co/jk9E4NHPRk — Adam Ferrier (@adamferrier) January 4, 2022

Many others felt disturbed by the use of real-life trauma calls.

This article originally appeared on Campaign US.