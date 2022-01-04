Social launches creative consultancy

Zoe Tatton, head of creative at Social, will lead the new venture as director. For the Curious has an eight-strong team at launch.

It adds to the existing business units in the Social network of consultancies: Social Net Zero, Social Tech Communications, and its offices in Bristol, Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool. Each business unit and office operates as a separate entity with a different P&L under the Social group.

Tatton said: “We wanted to launch a business unit that uncovers new ideas which not only speak to brands’ mission or purpose, but make a genuine positive impact on their customers.

"We want to work with those brands that are genuinely trying to make a difference, but willing to be brave, ambitious and imaginative in how they go about it. This requires a real understanding of what they stand for and an unrelenting hunger to understand more.”

Social counts UK Sport and The National Lottery among its clients.

John Quinton-Barber, founder and group chief executive of Social, said: “Ever since we were formed in 2013, we have actively chosen to work with brands that reflect the social and environmental values that many consumers are searching for.

“And with the ever-changing landscape and the need for more data and insight-led communications, the launch of For the Curious is a natural step on our journey. I am extremely proud of Zoe and the team as they embark on what I know will be a very successful venture.”