Hanover Dublin public affairs chief takes new role at AstraZeneca

Colin O'Donnell (pictured) will report directly to AstraZeneca Ireland's country president, Dan Wygal, in the new position. The pharmaceutical and biotech multinational is a Hanover client.

O'Donnell joined Hanover five years ago to lead on public affairs, government relations and regulatory affairs for clients in the healthcare, technology and financial services sectors. He previously worked at the agency Hume Brophy, and before that was a member of Parliamentary staff at Seanad Eireann, Ireland's senate.

Lorna Jennings, managing director of Hanover Dublin, said: "Since establishing Hanover’s Irish office in Dublin in late 2016, we have gone from strength to strength, growing from a team of two (with Colin O’Donnell as the first to join the startup adventure) to more than 10 consultants providing strategic communications and public affairs support to clients in the healthcare, technology, transport and professional services sectors. It has been an incredible journey and Colin was a massive part of making Hanover Dublin such a great success, experiencing double-digit year-on-year growth over the past five years.

"I have no doubt Colin will excel in the new role and I look forward to continuing to collaborate, albeit in a slightly different form."

London-based Hanover also has offices in Brussels, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The agency generated UK revenue of £16.3m in 2020, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table.

It sold to Avenir Global, the Canadian owner of PR shops Madano, Axon and Cherry, in 2019. Avenir's UK comms agencies, including Hanover, moved into one building, in London's Bankside, last spring.