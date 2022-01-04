KC Kavanagh joins AT&T as chief communications officer

DALLAS: Hospitality sector comms veteran K.C. Kavanagh has joined AT&T as chief communications officer of AT&T Services, leading communications for the telecomms giant.

Kavanagh started in the role on Monday, reporting to Lori Lee, CEO of AT&T Latin America and global marketing officer for AT&T. Kavanagh has replaced Larry Solomon, who is retiring.

Based in Dallas, Kavanagh is leading all aspects of AT&T’s corporate communications and reputation management.

In a memo to staffers, Lee said Kavanagh has “an outstanding track record of developing and executing creative communications initiatives that drive business results and engage consumers and employees.”

“If the last few years have taught us anything, connectivity is vitally important to everyday life. AT&T is at the center of bringing those connections to life for consumers, businesses and first responders," Kavanagh said via email. "The future is bright for our company and I look forward to joining this talented group of storytellers to develop smart, creative campaigns that will fuel our momentum and future growth.”

Previously, Kavanagh served as global chief communications officer at Bacardi Limited.

Before joining Bacardi in 2016, she worked at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide for 18 years, ultimately holding the role of SVP of global communications, leading global comms for Starwood and its 11 brands, including Sharaton, Westin and W Hotels. Kavanagh also served as a member of Starwood’s deal and integration team during its $13 billion merger with Marriott International.

Bacardi Limited is not replacing Kavanagh in her former role. Jessica Merz, global head of corporate communications, will continue to lead internal and external corporate communications for the company while Lisa Jedan, VP of brand communications, will continue to head brand PR and influence globally.

“We are excited for K.C. and wish her much success in her new role,” said Scott Northcutt, SVP of human resources at Bacardi Limited, via email. “We are grateful for her time at Bacardi, where she helped lead culturally impactful creative communications, both internally and externally.”

Earlier in her career, Kavanagh worked for Hyatt Hotels as director of PR.

This story was updated on January 4.