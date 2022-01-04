Coming ARound to augmented reality’s power, a podcast presented by Stagwell

“The best connections come from experiences that are persistent, relevant and shared,” says Josh Beatty, founder and CEO of ARound, a new platform Stagwell is launching at CES this year.
The potential of AR has long enthused brands and their marcomms teams. Consumers, though, have not been as excited because AR has always focused on individuals, leaving audiences feeling isolated.
ARound looks to change that by bringing audiences together at scale where they can play, interact and socialize in new, exciting ways.
The potential for comms and the brands they represent is enormous, notes Stagwell chairman and CEO Mark Penn.
“AR is another dimension of marketing experiences,” he explains. “To show your offerings and products in a new way. And this could allow for the duplication of emotional connections” akin to TV ads, which is something digital ads and the like have never been able to replicate.
ARound is part of the overall Stagwell Marketing Cloud being unveiled at CES, which includes a tool that allows PR pros to discover new media targets and more efficiently pitch and land positive coverage.
Penn and Beatty discuss this, their predictions for other technologies that could hit big this year – wearable glasses among them – and much more during this podcast moderated by PRWeek managing editor Gideon Fidelzeid. You’ll definitely want to listen in.