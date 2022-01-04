Become charity names policy, campaigns and comms chief

Prior to her role at The Children’s Society, Clare Bracey worked in campaigns at Amnesty International UK for 17 years.

Bracey will lead on campaigns at Become, which works alongside young people to improve the care system and children’s life experiences.

Katharine Sacks-Jones, chief executive of the charity, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Clare to the Become team as we continue with our bold five-year strategy, challenging structural inequalities around the care experience and amplifying the voices of young people to influence positive change.”

Bracey said: “With the opportunity for systemic change offered by the independent review of children’s social care, joining Become in this role, at this time, and empowering and supporting care-experienced children and young people to advocate for the changes they want to see is an incredible privilege.

“I share Become’s genuine commitment to listen to care-experienced children and young people and ensure their voices are heard and their rights are upheld. I’m looking forward to working collaboratively with young people and their allies to make a positive difference.”

Founded in 1992, Become's aim is to improve the everyday lives and future life chances of children in care and young care leavers. As well as supporting children directly, the charity works to change attitudes and challenge existing systems.