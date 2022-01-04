Sylvanian Families and Super Mario tabletop games firm hires PR agency

The business was previously held jointly by Norton PR, which handled influencer relations, and Highlight, which oversaw social media management and PR.

Toy and game specialist Playtime PR will be responsible for media relations, social media strategy and management, and influencer outreach across EPOCH Making Toys’ portfolio of brands, which also includes Aquabeads.

John Briggs, EPOCH Making Toys’ commercial director, said: “It was important to us to find an agency that could support our plans across multiple disciplines and platforms in 2022, and we were impressed with the team’s infectious enthusiasm and creative ideas.

“We’re excited to have the team on board ahead of the return of the London Toy Fair and look forward to working on a wealth of exciting activations with them in the year ahead.”

Lesley Singleton, Playtime PR’s founder and chief executive, said: “EPOCH is home to a mighty portfolio of superb toy brands and we are frankly honoured to be able to bring our campaign ideas to life for them.”

Buckinghamshire-based Playtime PR's other clients include Bandai, Exploding Kittens and IMC Toys.