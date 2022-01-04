Five Campaigns We Liked in December: vote for your favourite

Which of the campaigns is your favourite?

Shelter, #NoHomeKit

Homeless charity Shelter often delivers imaginative campaigns in the run-up to the festive period, and 2021 was no exception. To raise awareness of homelessness, on Boxing Day almost 100 football clubs across the English and Welsh leagues played games in their away its at home. The work, created by Dark Horses, also included 60- and 30-second films of funny, heartwarming football stories based on the classic traditions of Boxing Day football.

Green Flag, Little Tikes collaboration

This inventive Christmas collaboration saw breakdown assistance and roadside recovery provider Green Flag partner with toy brand Little Tikes to launch Little Green Flag. Green Flag drivers 'recovered' Little Tikes Cozy Coupes (the red and yellow ride-in toy car) that their owners have outgrown, taking them to be recycled, fitted with new wheels and donated to children’s charity The Toy Project. Refurbished toys were distributed to disadvantaged schools, nurseries and families in time for Christmas. Frank PR was behind the campaign.

Guide Dogs, e-scooters campaign

Tin Man Communications partnered with The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association to raise awareness of the dangers of e-scooters to the visually impaired. As part of the campaign, the agency carried out the first crash-testing for e-scooters in the UK, before heading to London’s ‘e-scooter hotspots’ to raise awareness of the dangers of riding them too fast. The well-targeted campaign is designed to put pressure on the government regarding safety as it considers legalising private e-scooter use.

Our new research highlights the danger of badly ridden e-scooters - showing that an e-scooter colliding with a pedestrian at 15.5mph could cause fatal injury



We're urging government to crackdown on illegal e-scooters and get a grip on safety https://t.co/QKQZQq7WMX pic.twitter.com/d8vjXLsDxd — Guide Dogs (@guidedogs) December 10, 2021

Avast, '2021'

The Romans reimagined and released George Orwell’s seminal dystopian novel ‘1984’ as ‘2021’ in a thought-provoking campaign for its client, digital security and privacy firm Avast, last month. The campaign aims to highlight the similarities between increasing online surveillance and the Big Brother society predicted by the author in his novel, written in 1949. In the audiobook release, which has been made available on Apple and Spotify, Matt Smith, star of Dr Who and The Crown, plays the role of protagonist Winston Smith.

Natural History Museum, festive T-rex

The Natural History Museum put a Christmas jumper on a T-Rex and got lots of publicity. Nothing more to be said.