Report: Apple hires Meta AR comms head Andrea Schubert

CUPERTINO, CA: Apple has reportedly hired Meta’s Andrea Schubert as it prepares to launch an augmented reality headset, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter.

The company is reportedly set to launch an AR/VR headset in 2022, with the release expected in the second half of the year, according to Seeking Alpha. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said this month that Apple has started working on the second generation version of the headset, set to launch in 2024. Gurman wrote that the hire “makes sense” for Apple as it approaches its own headset launch.

Meta has maintained its status as the market leader in headsets with its release of Oculus, with Quest 2 headsets charting as one of the top-selling products on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to the Verge.

At Meta, Schubert was communications director for Reality Labs, leading AR and XR research communications teams. Previously, she served as communications manager for Oculus VR, leading all the headset product launches.

Meta and Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

Apple has been silent on headsets, but speculation persists its headset would rely on LiDAR sensor hand-tracking technology for a controller-less mixed reality experience. Expected to run on Apple’s M1 processing chip, the set could cost between $1,000 and $3,000, according to Apple Insider.