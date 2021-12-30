The most read about people stories of 2021

Google Health’s Johnny Luu to join Cerner as CCO

November 23

It’s only fitting that the most read about people move story of 2021 was healthcare-related. Johnny Luu is set to join health information technology services, device and hardware company Cerner on January 5, 2022, as chief communications officer. He’s an alum of Google Health, where he served as director of global communications and public affairs for less than a year. Luu is set to replace Joe Mandacina, who joined Northwestern Mutual as CCO.

Expedia Group promotes Sarah Gavin

April 14

Expedia Group upped Sarah Gavin to SVP of global communications and corporate brand this spring, reporting to vice chairman and CEO Peter Kern. The newly created role was an expansion of her previous position as VP of global communications and corporate brand at Expedia.

Stripe hires Shannon Brayton as comms head

January 13

Payment processing software company Stripe was set to bring on former LinkedIn CMO Shannon Brayton as its head of communications early this year, but it was not meant to be. Brayton did join Bessemer Venture Partners as its first CMO, leading marketing and communications for the venture capital firm and its portfolio companies. Brayton said the Stripe gig “didn’t end up working out.”

Adam Sohn leaves Intuit to become first CCO at Compass

September 17

Also naming its first chief communications officer this year was real estate technology company Compass, which hired Intuit’s Adam Sohn for the role, reporting to founder and CEO Robert Reffkin. Chris O’Brien and Sarah Fisher, the heads of internal and external communications, respectively, previously co-led the department.

New White House press secretary Jen Psaki asks Americans what they want to know

January 20

A new president means a new White House press secretary. As part of the post-Trump return to normalcy in the briefing room, Jen Psaki used Twitter to ask users what they’d like to know about the executive branch. It turns out they wanted to know about the Bidens’ pets, as well as more complicated topics like income inequality and COVID-19 protocols.