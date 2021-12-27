The most read about social media stories of 2021

Chili's pays tribute to Vine star and 'welcome to Chili's' meme creator Adam Perkins

April 14

Chili’s Bar & Grill paid tribute to late vine star Adam Perkins on social media after Twitter users called on the chain to do so. Perkins was the creator of the 2015 viral meme “welcome to Chili’s.” He was 24 years old.

Brands like McDonald's are begging one TikTok star to revamp their logos

September 23

Brands spruced up their logos in September with designs created by TikTok star Emily Zugay. Amazon, McDonald’s, the NFL, Doritos, Tinder, NASCAR and TikTok flocked to Zugay’s comments asking for a new design after her sarcastic, monotone interpretations of brand logos went viral. The brands temporarily changed their logos to her design and they were… something.

It’s only August, but a ghost rug is going viral on social media

August 11

Consumers got Halloween-ready in August, when a ghost rug went viral on social media. Users shared videos of themselves hunting for, and sometimes finding the coveted area rug at TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls retail stores, all owned by TJX companies.

Kyle Scheele apologizes for not being honest about how Kum & Go meal was born

November 30

TikTok star Kyle Scheele apologized for not being honest about how Kum & Go’s Kyle Scheele Meal was created. Scheele posted a viral TikTok in November showing he placed a cardboard cutout of himself advertising a fake “Kyle Scheele Meal” in a Kum & Go store. According to Scheele, the stunt led to the creation of an actual meal. Turns out, Kum & Go was in on it all along.