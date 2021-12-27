The most read about agency stories of 2021

Publicis Groupe plots return to the office, with help from Marcel

April 14

Amid industry talk about returning to the office in Spring 2021, Publicis Groupe turned to its digital platform Marcel to plan for a hybrid working model. The holding company used Marcel to power technology that limited the number of people in the office at one time by office check-ins and booking conference rooms. But with the onset of the Delta variant, Publicis pushed its mandatory return-to-office deadline until Q4 2021.

Edelman announces four market leadership appointments

February 11

At the end of Q1, Edelman appointed four key market leadership roles across its Washington, DC; Los Angeles; Bay Area and Pacific Northwest offices, promoting from within. The promotions included Margot Edelman, daughter of CEO Richard Edelman, who became GM of the Bay Area branch after serving as the branch's COO and tech lead.

Richard Edelman outlines succession plan for world's largest PR firm

April 2

In an interview for PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021, Edelman CEO Richard Edelman said he plans to remain in his leadership role for at least another decade. In that time, he will be able to evaluate who would be ready to fill his position, be they family or non-family. To that point, it had been assumed one of Edelman's three daughters would take over.

Recruiters dish on the unprecedented war for PR talent

November 11

In the fallout of the Great Resignation in 2021, employers and recruiters are pitted against each other to entice the best PR pros to their companies. Fueled by competing offers, preemptive raises, signing bonuses and compensation for top talent, competition is the highest it's been since the mid-1990s dot-com boom. Bidding wars got truly ruthless this year.

Edelman New York president Deirdre Latour resigns

November 9

Deirdre Latour resigned from her post as president of Edelman's New York office in the fall. Edelman U.S. CEO Lisa Osborne and VP of corporate affairs Dave Samson served as interim co-leads of the New York office while the firm searched for a replacement. Latour quickly found a new role as EVP and chief communications officer of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp in December.