The most read about consumer stories of 2021

David Hogg shares marketing plan for MyPillow rival

February 9

Early this year, gun-control activist David Hogg and software developer William LeGate founded Good Pillow as an alternative to MyPillow. It wasn’t that Hogg and LeGate thought MyPillow was uncomfortable, necessarily, but the issue was more MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s strong pre- and post-January 6 support for former President Donald Trump. Before Hogg left the business to focus on college, he shared with PRWeek how Good Pillow planned to use comedy as a marketing tool to elbow in on Lindell’s share of the direct-to-consumer pillow market.

12 brands react to McDonald’s BTS Meal reveal

April 19

Something amazing happened on Twitter this year: brands were actually nice to each other for a second! The unifying act? A tweet from McDonald’s about the launch of its BTS Meal. It left us all with the question: “Is there anything the guys in BTS can’t do?”

Mayoreo? Oreo and Kraft are ‘intrigued’ by the idea

June 30

Consumers’ mouths weren’t exactly watering after a doctored photograph of a bottle of Heinz Mayoreo – a mix of mayonnaise and Oreo cookies – went viral on social media in June. So it was all the more shocking when Heinz responded by calling the idea “intriguing.”

Look out! Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton is returning – and this time, he has a friend

July 14

Summer isn’t too early to hawk Halloween products, right? Not when it comes to The Home Depot’s popular 12-foot skeleton. In July, the retailer published a blog post explaining how and when people could purchase it and revealing that it was also selling an all-new giant friend for the skeleton.

Peppa Pig deletes epic tweet roasting Kanye

September 1

Peppa Pig became the new queen of sass in Twitter Town this year. Upon realizing that Pitchfork scored Peppa's Adventures: The Album at 6.5 out of 10, while Kanye West’s Donda got a 6 out of 10, the cartoon pig’s official Twitter handle decided to throw serious shade at the rapper. The unexpected tweet was later deleted.