12 new UK PR agencies to watch in 2022

In 2020 there was a surge in agency launches – perhaps three times the number in a usual year, PRWeek believes, while research by Wadds Inc from May 2021 estimated that by that point, more than 50 had opened in the UK during the COVID-19 era.

In 2021, as a whole, the number of openings returned to more 'normal' levels, but there were still plenty of interesting launches across the 12 months. Well-known figures from corporate, political and healthcare comms started new ventures, while other consultancies with intriguing backstories also sprung into life.

This feature isn’t necessarily an endorsement of the agencies mentioned, but rather a selection of those with a particularly interesting story to tell that we’ll be watching in the coming months and, we hope, years.

The 12 all launched in the past 12 months or so and are listed alphabetically.

56° North

Launched in May 2021 by a trio of senior comms directors, whose aim is for 56° North to become a comms powerhouse for business growth in North East England and Scotland.

Founding partners Fiona Stanton, Anthony Thompson and John Penman (pictured below, L-R) have decades of experience behind them. Penman spent 20 years as a senior journalist and was comms director at Lloyds Banking Group; Stanton, former senior director of the Labour Party, has been its general secretary in Scotland and director in the North East, running more than 100 campaigns for the party; and Thompson led corporate affairs at Virgin Money and was a senior director at the CBI.

The consultancy is based in both Edinburgh and Newcastle – with the intention being to lift the London-centric approach to businesses and agencies. Strategic comms, public affairs and campaigns are its forté. The firm has worked with clients including Crosswind, Oxbury Bank, Oplo and the Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

Blue Lozenge

Rachel Royall, former comms director at NHS Digital, launched this healthcare comms consultancy in April 2021. Blue Lozenge offers a range of comms services and strategic counsel to the healthcare industry, with a focus on targeting health and care leaders.

Most recently, Royall (pictured below) was director of health, wellbeing and life science at Markettiers, and she previously held senior comms roles at IBM, the Cabinet Office and the Department of Health and Social Care. She also chairs the CIPR’s health comms committee.

Blue Lozenge has so far worked with NHS Integrated Care Systems in Devon and Cornwall and in North East London, and Public Health Wales. The agency also won clients that work with the NHS to provide them with digital health services, including Allocate, iWantGreatCare and Alliance Healthcare. Thanks to these wins, the firm was able to appoint Aysha Awan (pictured below, left) to lead its PR and media operation, Lalah-Simone Springer (centre) as an account manager, and George London (right) to shape its digital and social offer.

“My ambition is that in some small way Blue Lozenge will help the health and care system collaborate and improve services for citizens, patients and colleagues. And I’ll be doing work that I love,” Royall said.

Charlesbye

After a supposed rift with Boris Johnson’s then-fiance Carrie Symonds led to his resignation, former No. 10 comms chief Lee Cain (pictured below) followed the path of more than one former Downing Street PR chief and launched his own consultancy.

Charlesbye's website states that its “expertise in strategy, communications and message development has been sharpened at the pinnacle of political campaign management and inside No. 10 Downing Street”. Cain has been credited with developing the Government’s “Stay Home. Protect the NHS. Save Lives” pandemic public health campaign slogan.

There were questions as to whether Cain's name would be a help or hindrance to the agency, given his role in an administration that has endured multiple crises (not all during Cain's tenure, admittedly) and his closeness to controversial figures such as Dominic Cummings and the Prime Minister himself.

But the former Vote Leave head of broadcast and ex-tabloid journalist's connections and abilities have attracted some notable clients: the Premier League, Camelot and the Social Mobility Foundation are among his agency's wins to date. Charlesbye also revealed last month it had hired Lucia Hodgson, Boris Johnson’s former deputy press secretary.

Espresso

As we reported last year, Espresso needed a caffeine hit thanks to securing five clients in 10 days after launching back in February 2021.

The specialist comms shop, which focuses on helping founder-led businesses grow, was started by Lisa Fox (pictured below, left) and Stacey Jaffe (below, right), who worked together at Frank PR. Fox also worked at Fever, Cake and was a senior account director at Hope&Glory PR, while Jaffe has worked at Red Consultancy, Lexis and Alfred, and was PR director at takeaway chain Zing Zing.

The pair hit the ground running within their first two weeks of launching Espresso, securing fashion and homeware brands Gus + Beau, The Big Silk, Alexandra Miro, ChunkyCouture and, of course, coffee brand Master Cafe Iced Coffee. The agency later secured My Supper Hero, a celebrity-backed subscription meal venture founded by Myleene Klass and Jamie Barber.

Andrew Bloch, a co-founder and non-executive director of Frank, claimed the duo were “talented, tenacious and a great asset to anyone looking to raise their profile”.

Five not 10

"Obsessed with simplicity" – that's the mantra of this agency, launched in September 2021 by Lynsey Barry and Pat Southwell (pictured below, L-R), formerly managing director and director of strategy, respectively, at Berkeley Communications.

Five not 10 aims to help b2b and tech brands "banish complexity". Media relations is at the heart of the offer, alongside content creation, crisis comms, social media strategy, digital and design.

Says Southwell: “Clients want simplicity. Not simplistic ideas, or lazy thinking, but clarity of thought and singular, instantly understandable ideas. Especially in the b2b and tech fields, where we’re often trying to communicate complicated themes. We want to challenge clients to say less but achieve more. Why say something in 10 words when five will do?" It's an appealing prospect.

Forefront Advisers

This political advisory agency launched in March 2021 with financial backing and seed funding from founders at Hanbury Strategy.

Its co-founders include Hanbury’s Gergely Polner (pictured below, left), a former spokesperson for the EU Council presidency, and the Labour Party’s James McBride (below, right), who ran the economy and business arm of its Policy Unit.

The agency seeks to provide clients with reports, research and analysis on political trends and policy developments in the UK and Europe. It aims to also offer clarity on political issues like COVID-19 recovery, climate agendas and relations between the EU and China, as well as UK-specific issues such as the Scottish Independence movement.

With an experienced senior team, and a focus on important issues of the day, we can expect good things.

Good Advice Public Relations

After working together at Nelson Bostock, two former colleagues set up Good Advice Public Relations, a strategic comms consultancy operating from both London and Boston.

Co-founders David Claxton (pictured below, left) and Dima Vasilenco (below, right) have a range of experience in the sector under their belts, with Claxton having worked at Hume Brophy, Atomic PR (now Grayling) and Clarity, and operated as account director on Google’s press office for Nelson Bostock. Claxton relocated to Boston in 2020.

Vasilenco worked at Edelman and Nelson Bostock, with clients including Bose, Canon, Google, Microsoft and Mastercard. Additionally, he has been a freelance campaign strategist for the US Department of State and the UN.

Comms prodigy Vasilenco, who moved to the UK from Ukraine at the age of 18, was included in PRWeek’s 30 Under 30 in 2021 after launching Good Advice at the tender age of 26, and growing revenue by 65 per cent.

Good Advice PR hopes to offer strategic input for media relations and digital campaigns, and launched with two foundation clients in the tech and market intelligence sectors.

Indie House

Former Freuds director Rich Turner (pictured below), who also held senior comms roles at Viacom and Sky, launched entertainment PR consultancy Indie House last January. Its services include strategy, creative and media relations and reputational management. Argonon, Windfall Films and Nemorin Film & Creative were among the firm’s first clients. Bravo, Rich.

Interestingly, Turner hopes Indie House’s long-term focus will be on neurodiversity after becoming inspired by his young son, who has autism. Turner said: “I want to help create a better world and a brighter future where my talented, autistic seven-year-old son has as good an opportunity as anyone to use his creativity, unique perspective and array of skills within the entertainment industry.”

NewDog PR

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but the founders of NewDog are determined to bring fresh tricks to the hotel sector with unique ideas and ethos – despite hotels having been shut for much of 2021.

Operating in the UK and France, NewDog was co-founded by hotel sector enthusiasts Emily Newman (pictured below, left) and Katherine Doggrell (below, right). Comms specialist Newman ran her own consultancy, DeLys Marketing, for over a decade and worked in marketing at CBRE Hotels. NewDog will be Doggrell’s first PR venture after recently serving as EMEA editor-in-chief at Questex Hospitality Group. She has written for publications including the Financial Times and The Guardian.

“On the face of it, it seems mad to be launching something now when all the hotels are shut, but actually there is a lot of work out there,” said Newman.

She was right, as the agency secured six founding clients, including PnK People, Watson Farley & Williams, Magnuson Hotels, author Daniel Fryer, and Resources for Leisure Assets.

NewDog specialises in serving business owners, operators, investors, architects and suppliers (including tech firms and professional services) across the hotel sector.

New Society

After her departure from Grayling, where she was head of consumer brands, in spring 2020, industry stalwart Frankie Oliver (pictured below) founded a comms consultancy focused on delivering help to brands and organisations that wish to be part of the solution to the climate crisis and to create positive social change.

Oliver founded New Society with Kate Hinton and Vanessa Gibbin, who held senior comms roles at The Energy Savings Trust and Carbon Trust respectively, and will both become senior consultants at the agency. New Society has not revealed its clients, but said its projects include delivering a household brand’s net-zero strategy, helping a new sustainability retailer maximise its growth, and helping both a public arts climate project and refugee charity secure national movement.

The agency was among nine from the UK that signed a pledge, via the Clean Creatives campaign group, to not work with the fossil fuel industry.

Oliver said: “We must halve our carbon emissions by 2030, and halve them again by 2050, if we are to ensure that the world is not uninsurable by the end of the century. The scale of the challenge and the impact of our failure is existential.”

Among Oliver's proudest moments of 2021 was when she appeared on a panel at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow to discuss the critical role played by public engagement in solving the climate crisis. With the growth of ESG (and particularly the 'E' bit – environment), New Society's time may be now.

Newmarket Strategy

Newmarket Strategy’s co-founder, Conservative peer Lord O’Shaughnessy joined forces with Berkeley Greenwood, founder of public affairs agency Decideum, and Jeremy Hunt’s former special adviser Ed Jones (pictured below, L-R), to form the healthcare agency last year.

The agency's focus is on strategic and technical advice, specialising in healthcare and life sciences. Given the experience of its founders, expect the new venture to make a mark. It's not without controversy, however. The launch of Newmarket Strategy, in March, came in the wake of O’Shaughnessy’s departure from Portland amid allegations that he and the agency had breached the PRCA’s code of conduct. A complaint made to the PRCA was dropped.

Stirred

Staying with healthcare, and it’s time to get shaken up about Stirred, thanks to former Pegasus veterans Jo Spadaccino and Stuart Hehir (pictured below, L-R), who launched their hybrid agency back in June 2021.

Senior colleagues at Pegasus for more than decade, the duo were responsible for growing the shareholding team of 20 people, valuing at £2m – to a 140-strong team, and a £12m agency.

Spadaccino also founded Pegasus’ pharmaceuticals and life sciences team before becoming head of partnerships, while Hehir launched its creative and digital services teams. They claimed, collectively, to have contributed two-thirds of the income at Pegasus, which is now part of Mind+Matter.

They hope their success continues at Stirred, which offers comms, marketing and creative consultancy services, including patient engagement and influencer relations.

Williams Nicolson

PRWeek was pleased to see the return of the 'surname surname' naming tradition for an agency launch last year.

Industry heavyweight Steffan Williams – veteran of MSL, Portland and Finsbury – co-founded Williams Nicolson with Louise Nicolson, the former boss of PR agencies Bread and Comtext Communications, in January 2021 (it celebrated its first birthday yesterday, 4 January, to be precise). The well-connected founders (pictured below) worked together when Williams was Porta chief executive and Nicolson was a partner at Porta-owned agency Newgate.

The Shoreditch-based strategic comms and change management consultancy, with its focus on data-led comms, counts big names among its advisers. In May, the firm announced a quartet of hires: its first chairman – banking veteran Nick Bowers – alongside special advisors Phil McManus, Paul Kelly and Paul Newman. Williams Nicolson begins 2022 with 13 staff and 15 clients – an impressive start.

...and an honorary mention: Capture Communications

This agency launched in November 2020, so technically doesn't meet the criteria for our list, but it wasn't on our radar until last year and we think it's worth highlighting. Founded by former Bacchus PR duo Saskia Leuchars and Amelia Clark (pictured below, L-R), Capture Communications has notched up some impressive wins, including ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs, and it handled crisis comms for retained client Glebe Farm during its court case against oat-based milk alternative brand Oatly. Capture was also behind the launch of challenger dating app Thursday, which made noise in 2021 for its publicity stunts, and was appointed by Amazon Prime in the US for its launch and premiere screening of Camilla Cabello's Cinderella in London.