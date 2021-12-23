'Immensely proud and humbled' - industry figures in New Year Honours

Wells becomes an MBE for "services to the public relations industry, to the economy and to the community in Northern Ireland".

Currently a director of JComms, Wells has spent 34 years - her entire PR career - at the business, including three decades as MD under its previous name JPR.

Over the years she has advised many of Northern Ireland’s biggest companies, business leaders and public sector bodies. The agency's clients include Specsavers, NatWest, Caterpillar, Historic Royal Palaces and Ulster University.

Wells became the first woman in Northern Ireland to receive a fellowship of the CIPR, and was the organisation's regional chair for the province in 1988. In 2010, she received a special recognition award by CIPR NI for her Outstanding Contribution to the Northern Ireland PR sector.

Outside PR, she has sat on boards and committees of a number of public bodies, arts organisations and business groups. This has included NI Opera, Ulster Youth Orchestra, Safe Food Advisory Board, the NI Memorial Fund, and the Institute of Directors. In 2019, Wells was named a deputy lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast.

Wells said: “I am immensely proud and humbled in equal measure by this award, which I would like to share with my colleagues at JComms, past and present. I see it as recognition of the significant impact made by the company and the PR community to Northern Ireland over many years. Huge thanks to those who nominated me and my eternal gratitude to my husband Martin and children Sian, Duncan and Petra who have supported me throughout my career.”

Chris Harrison, managing director of JComms, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Jane. Jane’s reputation in and contribution to the NI PR industry over the years are without match. Her professionalism, dedication and drive are renowned, and the impact of her work can be seen in the ongoing success of the world-leading organisations that she has advised and the colleagues that she has inspired. Jane has been a fantastic mentor, teammate and friend to all at JComms and she is richly deserving of this honour.”

Also included in the Queen's New Year Honours list, which has been published this evening (31 December), is Sharon Davies - vice president of regulatory and public affairs at DHL Express Europe. She becomes an MBE for "services to logistics".

Davies has worked at the business for more than two decades, joining in 2001 as director of comms and corporate affairs at DHL International. She has held her current role since May 2021.

Davies said: "I'm really honoured and proud. A dialogue with government is always essential for a business like DHL but never more so than through the pandemic. I'm proud to have been able to raise the profile of the logistics industry, getting recognition for the essential role we play as well as working collaboratively to tackle some major challenges for the industry."

Pinewood Group corporate affairs director Andrew Smith, who has worked at the famous film and TV studio since 2008, becomes an OBE. Smith, who is also chair of the Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership, receives the honour for "services to business and to the British film industry".

Smith is a governor of the British Film Institute and a member of industry organisations including BAFTA and the British Film Commission.

Elsewhere, Marshall Thomas, press officer for disability tennis at the Lawn Tennis Association, becomes an MBE for "services to disability tennis". He's been in the role for just over 20 years.

Also named an MBE is David Forshaw, press officer at the RNLI at Lytham St Anne's Lifeboat Station in Lancashire, for "services to the RNLI and to charity". Forshaw is also a deputy launching authority, covering day-to-day management of the lifeboat station.

Senior figures from other marketing disciplines were also honoured in the list.

Adland veteran David Wheldon becomes an OBE for "services to advertising and marketing". The former RBS chief marketing officer was previously president of BBDO in Europe, director of advertising for Coca-Cola, and global director of brand at Vodafone.

And Julius Wolff-Ingham, head of marketing and fundraising at The Salvation Army, UK and Republic of Ireland, is made an OBE for "services to charitable fundraising".