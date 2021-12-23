Ford of Europe government and community affairs chief retires

McCall (pictured) steps down at the end of 2021. His successor will be Matt Godlewski, who currently looks after US government affairs for Ford.

McCall has held his current role, which saw him join Ford of Europe's board of directors, for the past six years. He has held responsibility for Ford’s Brexit strategy, political risk assessment and advocacy on EU and national regulation. He also led trade policy advocacy across Europe and was involved in the transformation towards electrification.

UK-based McCall had oversight of the company’s community relations activities across Europe and represented Ford on external bodies, including the Association of European Car Manufacturers, Business Europe, the American Chamber of Commerce and the Confederation of British Industry.

He joined Ford of Europe in 2012 as director, government affairs, and prior to that ran global government affairs for Jaguar Land Rover between 2008 and 2012, and various other government affairs roles at Ford of Britain and Jaguar Land Rover from 2002.

His earlier roles included head of public affairs at the Airport Operators Association and public affairs manager and parliamentary officer at the Apex Charitable Trust.

A statement said McCall "now plans to take a break before considering the next chapter in his career".