Ministry of Justice hires comms chief

Simon Barrett (pictured) had earlier worked at the Ministry of Justice from 2016 to 2020, rising to head of news, before moving to the Department for Transport in 2020 as deputy director – group media and corporate.

He moved back to the MoJ last summer following the departure of group director of comms and information services Emily Tofield, who joined the University of Sussex as its first director of comms, marketing and advancement.

Former journalist Barrett has held comms roles at other government departments including the Ministry of Defence, the Department for Education and the Home Office.

He posted about his new role on LinkedIn: