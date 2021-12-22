News

Cision acquires media monitoring company Streem

Streem has roots in Australia and New Zealand.

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

CHICAGO: Global communications intelligence company Cision has agreed to acquire Australia- and New Zealand-based media monitoring company Streem.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is expected to close in Q1 2022. One-hundred percent of Streem shares were sold to Cision, yet the platform will continue to operate as an independent brand, retaining its leadership and staff in the two countries. This includes cofounders Edgar Welch and Antoine Sabourin, who will remain in their roles as CEO and CTO, respectively.

Streem is a media monitoring company, providing monitoring, insights and reporting on print, online, TV, radio and social media content. It works with corporate and government clients, including government departments, banks, airlines, telecoms and energy companies.

With Cision’s acquisition, Streem users will continue to have access to all the same tools, as well as Cision’s services, which include brands under its umbrella such as PR Newswire, Brandwatch, and Falcon.io. The deal will give users global reach and access to a full suite of monitoring, distribution, insights and social media tools, the companies said in a statement. 

This year, Cision also acquired Brandwatch, a digital consumer intelligence and social media listening platform. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Cision acquires media monitoring company Streem

Cision acquires media monitoring company Streem

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: What a year! A tumultuous timeline and 10 takeaways

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: What a year! A tumultuous timeline and 10 takeaways

Will 2022 be the year of pharma’s digital opinion leaders?

Will 2022 be the year of pharma’s digital opinion leaders?

(Left to right) Josh Lohrius and Jaclyn Johnston cofounded Honeymoon.

Q&A: Josh Lohrius shares plans for his new agency Honeymoon

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Agencies pause office returns as Omicron variant surges

Agencies pause office returns as Omicron variant surges

Microsoft to acquire AT&T’s Xandr

Microsoft to acquire AT&T’s Xandr

Business Roundtable has named Michael Steel as SVP of communications.

Business Roundtable names Michael Steel SVP of communications

After a challenging 2020, M&A action sprung back to life in 2021

After a challenging 2020, M&A action sprung back to life in 2021

New York City's Department for the Aging is trying to get through to unvaccinated people over age 65 with Rampage.

Why one vaccination campaign is targeting older New Yorkers with animation