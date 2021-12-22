Cision acquires media monitoring company Streem

CHICAGO: Global communications intelligence company Cision has agreed to acquire Australia- and New Zealand-based media monitoring company Streem.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is expected to close in Q1 2022. One-hundred percent of Streem shares were sold to Cision, yet the platform will continue to operate as an independent brand, retaining its leadership and staff in the two countries. This includes cofounders Edgar Welch and Antoine Sabourin, who will remain in their roles as CEO and CTO, respectively.

Streem is a media monitoring company, providing monitoring, insights and reporting on print, online, TV, radio and social media content. It works with corporate and government clients, including government departments, banks, airlines, telecoms and energy companies.

With Cision’s acquisition, Streem users will continue to have access to all the same tools, as well as Cision’s services, which include brands under its umbrella such as PR Newswire, Brandwatch, and Falcon.io. The deal will give users global reach and access to a full suite of monitoring, distribution, insights and social media tools, the companies said in a statement.

This year, Cision also acquired Brandwatch, a digital consumer intelligence and social media listening platform.