Netflix meteorite sneakers, Elton John Zoom call, Asda Money dog's (Christmas) dinner – Campaigns round-up

Elton John's 'Ultimate Zoom Call'

For the release of his latest album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, Elton John’s Rocket Entertainment Group partnered AKQA to create ‘The Ultimate Zoom Call’. It features 20 of the biggest names in music, such as Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa, who each featured on the album. The idea was inspired by Elton’s husband David Furnish, after living through 12 months of video calls to stay connected.

Asda Money's canine Christmas meals

Asda Money’s Pet Insurance has joined forces with past MasterChef contestant Max Davies to create a menu of gourmet Christmas dinner recipes for dogs that can be made at home. Recipes include Christmas Dog’s Dinner, featuring a turkey crown, broccoli, swede and gravy; and Doggy Bone Dessert – bone-shaped dog biscuits made from oats, peanut butter, milk, egg and carrots, topped with a peanut butter cream, blueberries and pea shoots. A survey of 3,000 UK pet owners for the campaign revealed 59 per cent of Brits celebrate Christmas with their pets.

Heart Research UK, ‘A Healthy Heart Christmas’

To highlight the effect the festive season can have on heart health, Heart Research UK centred its ‘A Healthy Heart Christmas’ campaign on Santa, whose stressful job, poor diet, irregular exercise and fondness for mince pies puts him at high risk on Christmas Eve. The campaign features hand-painted illustrations of classic Christmas scenes, with one showing Santa experiencing a heart attack. As part of a radio spot promoting the campaign, Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar read a reimagined version of the Christmas poem A Visit from St Nicholas encouraging people to visit Heart Research UK’s website and donate. FCB Health is behind the campaign.

Netflix, custom sneakers

For the release of Adam McKay’s film Don’t Look Up, Netflix released a one-off pair of New Balance sneakers featuring fragments of pallasite meteorite discovered in the dry bed of the River Hekandue in Russia's Magadan District. The sneakers were created by Manchester-based designer Matt Burgess of MattB Customs in tribute to Jennifer Lawrence’s character Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy grad student who, alongside her professor Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), discovers a comet on a collision course with earth. The shoes were put up for sale for £10,000 on Sothebys.com, with all proceeds going to WWF. The campaign is from BBPR.

Shelter, #NoHomeKit

On Boxing Day, almost 100 football clubs across the English and Welsh leagues will play in their away kits at home to raise awareness of homelessness, as part of a campaign for Shelter. Clubs including Portsmouth FC, Salford City, Sheffield United and Cardiff City will take part. The work, created by Dark Horses, also includes 60- and 30-second films of funny, heartwarming football stories based on the classic traditions of Boxing Day football. They were directed by Peter Banks through Kode.

Birds Eye Green Cuisine, 'Stuff Veganuary'

Birds Eye Green Cuisine has launched a campaign that aims to attract meat-eaters to try its meat-free range by asking them to "Stuff Veganuary". Developed in partnership with creative agency Elvis, the campaign’s "Stuff Veganuary and do what you can-uary" strapline rejects pressure to go completely vegan for the whole of January and instead encourages people simply to do what they can to reduce their meat intake.

ActionAid Italia, ‘Save. For real’

To mark the International Day of Human Solidarity, ActionAid Italia turned Pinterest’s ‘Save’ button into a donation tool to help children and families in need. The ‘Save. For Real’ campaign aimed to remind users of the other meaning of the word ‘save’. On 20 December, ActionAid featured on Pinterest's ‘Today’ section, encouraging users to think about not just saving ideas and images, but also how we save people. Clicking on pieces of content on ActionAid’s Pinterest board revealed how users could help the real people in the pictures via the charity’s child sponsorship programme. We Are Social Milan is behind the campaign.