Australian ‘paint and sip’ brand Pinot & Picasso hires PR agency for UK launch

Play PR has been retained to run media and influencer engagement for Pinot & Picasso, as well as a series of creative activations. The appointment follows a competitive multi-agency pitch.

Play – which was named Best New Consultancy at the PRWeek UK Awards 2021 in October – will report to Pinot & Picasso founder James Crowe and comms manager Jess Smith, as the first cluster of premises open in London in 2022.

Pinot & Picasso has 68 locations across Australia and New Zealand. The 'paint and sip' sessions typically run for three hours in a purpose-built studio, with each space offering means and equipment to host painting sessions. Customers can bring their own wine.

Leigh-Anne Leonce, head of client services for Play, said: “We structured our entire pitch around the cultural phenomena of being a 'Hun', which, despite the time and culture gap, resonated with the team in Australia. Pinot & Picasso is Play’s first ‘bricks and mortar’ client, and we can’t wait to be part of their successful UK launch.”

Crowe said: “Play’s ability to understand audiences, popular and niche culture, and combine this with strategic bold ideas, made them the right pick for us. We can’t wait to play with them in 2022.”

Other recent wins for Play include period pants brand WUKA and Viacom CBS streaming service Pluto TV. Its other clients include Craft Gin Club, Hoo and New Zealand wine producer Invivo & Co.

Play PR, a sister agency to 72Point, launched in March 2020.