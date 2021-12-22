Powerscourt names head of sustainability

Leighton Barnish (pictured) was most recently sustainability communications director at stakeholder communications firm Black Sun. He previously worked at creative agency Emperor as executive director of sustainability and stakeholder engagement, and has held corporate roles in the UK and Switzerland at AstraZeneca and Syngenta.

As head of sustainability, Barnish will advise Powerscourt's clients, with additional responsibility for the firm's environmental policies.

Rory Godson, Powerscourt founder and chief executive, said: “Leighton is a vastly experienced figure in the rapidly evolving world of sustainability communications and we are thrilled that he has chosen Powerscourt. I am confident that he can help our clients, their people and their commitment to sustainability to be better understood and appreciated. He will help us to provide market-leading advice to our clients.”

Barnish said: “I am incredibly excited to have joined Powerscourt and look forward to working with clients to develop compelling sustainability narratives delivered through impactful communications and campaigns.”

Powerscourt said the appointment follows a second consecutive year of record growth at the agency, which was founded in 2004 by Godson, a former business editor of The Sunday Times and director of corporate affairs EMEA at Goldman Sachs

Powerscourt has announced a series of appointments this year, including two directors to head its healthcare and special situations practices, Sarah MacLeod and Peter Barrett, as well as its first head of people, Tezira Kulubya. It also created a public affairs division and promoted former political journalist Mark Leftly to run the practice.

The agency generated revenue of £10.8m in 2020, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table.