Cognito, Cision alum Mark Weiner joins PublicRelay as chief insights officer

by Aleda Stam / Added 23 hours ago

TYSONS CORNER, VA: Communications analytics and advisory firm PublicRelay has named Mark Weiner as chief insights officer. 

In the newly created role, Weiner is charged with bolstering PublicRelay's insights and consulting practice while accelerating the company's ability to deliver data-informed analysis and guidance to clients. 

"We've seen a lot more desire from our clients' chief communications officers to get more than just data," said Eric Koefoot, CEO of PublicRelay. "They want insights, counsel and advice driven by smart data, and there was no other person in the industry better qualified than Mark." 

Weiner's main goal is using comms tech to properly consult clients, who may not understand that technology by itself is not as advanced as some marketers would have them believe. 

"Technology says, 'Hey take a look at this,' and then the analyst steps in to get the tagging and toning and topics correct, so you can get that kind of strategic advice to CCOs based on quality data," Weiner said. "It's about more than report-carding." 

Weiner was most recently chief insights officer at Cognito, hired in early 2021. Before that, he was chief insights officer at Cision following its acquisition of Prime Research, where he spent 12 years as CEO. Weiner also led Ketchum's global research practice and served on the executive leadership team of PR firm Delahaye Medialink during its IPO on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

